Offshore Wind Energy Market to Hit 23GW Installation Capacity by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Major offshore wind energy market players include Orsted, Northland Power, Inc., Vattenfall AB, Enercon, General Electric, Siemens Gamesa, Goldwind, MHI-Vestas, IMPSA, Nexans and Prysmian Group.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Offshore Wind Energy Market by Component (Turbine {Rating (≤ 2 MW, >2≤ 5 MW, >5≤ 8 MW, >8≤10 MW, >10≤ 12 MW, > 12 MW), Installation (Floating {Axis {Horizontal [Up-wind, Down-wind], Vertical (VAWTs)}, Component [Blades, Tower]}, Fixed {Axis {Horizontal (HAWTs) [Up-wind, Down-wind], Vertical (VAWTs)}, Component [Blade, Tower]}}}), Support Structure (Substructure (Steel), Foundation {Monopile, Jacket}), Electrical Infrastructure (Wires & Cables, Substation)), Depth (>0 ≤ 30 m, >30 ≤ 50 m, > 50 m), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of offshore wind will cross $75 billion by 2026.

The offshore wind energy market will grow substantially on account of surging electricity demand, coupled with the ongoing transition toward clean energy technologies. The implementation of stringent emission mandates and regulations introduced by respective governments and policymakers toward the combustion of conventional fuels will further augment the market growth.

Request a sample of this research report at

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/229

Rising efforts toward increasing the overall system efficiency, along with surging installations of offshore wind projects, will propel the integration of advanced electrical components and infrastructure. High operational efficiency and ongoing digitalization are a few eminent factors stimulating product demand. In addition, high investor inclination toward the financing of utility scale projects will further influence the segment growth.

The global offshore wind energy market from >30 ≤ 50 m depth segment will witness over a 16% growth from 2020 to 2026. Ongoing saturation of nearshore sites, along with growing demand for high operational CUF for offshore projects, will drive the industry growth. Ongoing advancements in installation capabilities and availability of high wind speeds far from shore are prominent factors favoring the deployment of offshore platforms at higher depth levels.

Supportive regulatory framework and government policies and mandates, along with the rapidly declining process for wind turbines will boost the North America offshore wind energy market growth. North America, led by the U.S., is still considered as an emerging market for the offshore wind industry. As per the Department of Energy, the technical potential available across shallow water depths and the eastern seaboard may host 530 GW of wind energy and has the capability of covering over 40% of the country's current electricity generation capacity in the coming years.

Request for customization of this research report at

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/229

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Offshore Wind Energy Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Vendor matrix

3.3 Innovation & sustainability

3.3.1 Prysmian Group

3.3.2 Enercon

3.3.3 General Electric

3.3.4 Nordex Acciona

3.3.5 Nexans

3.3.6 Furukawa Electric

3.3.7 Goldwind

3.3.8 NKT

3.3.9 JDR Cable Systems Ltd.

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.1.1 Renewable Electricity Production Tax Credit (PTC)

3.4.1.1.1 Renewable Electricity Production Tax Credit (PTC) rebate amount

3.4.1.2 Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.2.1 European Union member states 2020 wind energy capacity targets (MW)

3.4.2.2 France multi-annual energy program renewable targets

3.4.3 UK

3.4.4 Germany

3.4.5 China

3.4.5.1 National offshore wind power development layout under the 13th Five-Year Plan by 2020 (in million kilowatts)

3.4.5.2 Feed-In Tariff (FIT) levels for wind energy (USD/kwh)

3.5 Global energy investment scenario (2019)

3.5.1 Major asset finance deals in renewable energy, 2019

3.6 New renewable energy investment, by economy

3.7 Major offshore wind energy project landscape

3.7.1 U.S.

3.7.2 Germany

3.7.3 UK

3.7.4 Italy

3.7.5 Netherlands

3.7.6 France

3.7.7 Denmark

3.7.8 Belgium

3.7.9 Japan

3.7.10 China

3.7.11 South Korea