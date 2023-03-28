Offshore wind generation firm sets up Isle of Man office

BBC
·2 min read
Maughold Head and lighthouse
The project would be located approximately 6 to12 nautical miles off Maughold Head

Setting up a Manx office is a "real first step" in progressing proposals for a wind farm off the coast of the Isle of Man, a power company has said.

Danish firm Orsted signed an agreement for lease of the seabed off Maughold with the government in 2015.

Development director for the project John Galloway said an island base would ensure it was "designed locally and sensitively" to the community.

It is thought the project could be in operation within six to 10 years.

The office, which will be based in Athol Street, is expected to be open in about four weeks.

Mr Galloway said the Manx government's commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 and plan to shift to green electricity generation by 2030 had created "momentum and political will that's now behind renewable energy development".

Although the original agreement with the Orsted, formerly called DONG Energy, was for the electricity generated to be sold into the UK, he said the firm would engage with Manx Utilities about the possibility of bringing it on to the island's grid in future.

"The critical thing about setting up the office is that this is the real first step in terms of us beginning to design our plans, design what the wind farm could look like, how it would operate, and how it would benefit the local community," Mr Galloway said.

Although smaller onshore projects were being considered to help the government meet its 2030 targets, that "should not stop us pushing on with opportunities that may land after those dates", he said.

"We shouldn't ignore the fact that it's a real global climate change emergency and we've got to do something about it, and the Isle of Man is perfectly positioned with its natural resources to support that," he added.

