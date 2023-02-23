Offshore Wind Halt Urged By Native Americans Seeking Sway

5
Jennifer A Dlouhy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The National Congress of American Indians on Thursday called for a moratorium on offshore wind development along US coasts, insisting the Biden administration do a better job protecting tribal interests.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The decision by the largest lobbying group for tribes in the US follows a plea Tuesday by 30 New Jersey governors to halt offshore wind activity so government officials can investigate recent whale deaths. And even before those moves, developers were confronting a slew of economic challenges, from inflation-stoked costs to supply chain woes, that are making it harder to build the nation’s first large commercial wind farms.

Native Americans have complained about being cut out of the planning, permitting and contracting process as developers seek to build more than a dozen wind projects along both the West and East coasts, despite vows by President Joe Biden and top administration officials to consider indigenous knowledge in government decisionmaking. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the nation’s first Native American cabinet secretary, also has put a new focus on environmental justice and indigenous rights as head of the department that oversees offshore wind.

Representatives for the Interior Department and its Bureau of Ocean Energy Management did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. But recognizing that many Native Americans live near and use areas where offshore energy projects are planned, the bureau has emphasized its commitment “to maintaining open and transparent communications” with tribal governments and native organizations.

In its resolution, the National Congress of American Indians urges the agencies to halt all scoping and permitting of offshore wind projects until a “comprehensive and transparent procedure adequately protecting tribal environmental and sovereign interests” has been implemented.

The resolution, adopted by NCAI’s general assembly during a just-concluded winter meeting in Washington, D.C., stressed tribal nations “must be included in the management, permitting and development of power purchase agreements.”

That includes determining the terms and conditions of those deals — including protections for their environmental and cultural heritage as well as “negotiating fair compensation for the use of their lands and resources.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea says it test-fired long-range cruise missiles

    North Korea said Friday it test-fired long-range cruise missiles in waters off its eastern coast a day earlier, adding to a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations as its rivals step up military training. The U.S. and South Korean militaries didn’t immediately confirm the exercise, which North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said were intended to verify the reliability of the missiles and the rapid-response capabilities of the unit that operates those weapons. The launches would have taken place as the United States and South Korea held a simulated military exercise in Washington aimed at sharpening their response to North Korean nuclear threats.

  • Growing group of mayors at odds with experts over whale deaths and offshore windmills

    Groups that have advocated for whale protection for decades say the whale deaths are being exploited to advance a political agenda.

  • Marine commission: Whale deaths not linked to wind prep work

    An independent scientific agency that advises the federal government on policies that could impact marine mammals said there is no evidence linking site preparation work for offshore wind farms with a number of whale deaths along the U.S. East Coast. In a statement released Tuesday, the Marine Mammal Commission became the third federal agency to reject a link between the deaths and the offshore wind energy industry, despite a growing narrative among offshore wind opponents that probing the ocean floor to prepare for wind turbine projects is killing whales. Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said there is no evidence linking offshore wind development with whale deaths.

  • Trump empathizes with Kim Jong Un while defending N. Korea's recent missile tests

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly empathized with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un after the authoritarian state’s recent missile tests. Pointing to his close relationship with the dictator, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday to defend the tests and share his perspective on Kim’s circumstances. Kim Jung Un of North Korea, who I got to know and got along with very well during my years as President, is not happy with the U.S. and South Korea doing big training and air exercises together.

  • The Redwood Coast: Home to Secret Limestone and 5.14+ Trad

    Far up the coast of California, redwood mist creeps down from the forest to touch ocean cliffs. In the late '90s, eighty feet above Highway 101, Arcata punk Paul Humphrey developed a route with an ocean view. Humphrey attempted to climb the same section of the wall while logging trucks thundered past below.

  • Auburn offers elite 2025 wide receiver Andrew Marsh

    Marsh is the fifth wide receiver that Auburn has offered in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

  • Putin admits he himself would find it hard to listen to 2 hours of his chatter

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that his address to the Federal Assembly this year was long and that it was difficult for those present to listen to it all. Source: the Russian president during a meeting with veterans on 23 February Quote: "It's very difficult to listen to it all, almost two hours.

  • A ‘silent crisis’: Miami experts discuss recent migration in South Florida at Herald townhall

    Despite skyrocketing costs of housing, rising inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, South Florida continues living out its legacy as a longtime haven for people fleeing disaster, devastation and dictatorships, a group of immigration experts and community leaders said Thursday morning.

  • Top Airline Introduces Solution to a Common Seating Problem

    Like many budget airlines, Frontier offers cheap tickets, and then makes money by charging for pretty much everything else, such as checking bags. Frontier tends to charge an average of $36 per seat assignment, according to Nerd Wallet. But thanks to a system upgrade, the airline will now automatically assign adjacent seats for children, starting in early March. In his State of the Union address and other public events, President Biden announced that the White House intends to crack down on so-called "junk fees," which include hidden or excessive charges from hotel companies, internet service providers, and Ticketmaster, amongst other targets.

  • Georgia grand jury probe of Trump bid to overturn vote recommended charges - media

    The foreperson of a Georgia grand jury that investigated former U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state told media on Tuesday that the panel recommended multiple criminal indictments. The foreperson of the recently concluded Fulton County, Georgia, special grand jury, Emily Kohrs, did not discuss specific charges that the grand jury recommended in interviews with outlets including CNN and the New York Times. A Georgia judge last week ordered the release of some excerpts of the special grand jury's final report, which concluded that some witnesses may have lied under oath and delivered recommendations to prosecutors on possible indictments for election interference, the document showed.

  • Adrian Meronk, potential European Ryder Cupper, turning heads in U.S.

    Adrian Meronk is starting to feel like one of those European names American Ryder Cup fans should get to know.

  • Snow in SLO County? It happens, and here are the photos to prove it

    Snow is forecast to begin Wednesday night in some areas of San Luis Obispo County.

  • OU football to unveil Kyler Murray statue at Heisman Park during Sooners' spring game

    Kyler Murray followed Baker Mayfield in winning the Heisman Trophy. Now, he'll follow Mayfield in having a statue dedicated to him in OU's Heisman Park.

  • Biden urges allies to send additional aid to Ukraine

    President Biden is back in the U.S. following a three day trip to Eastern Europe. During his visit the president made a surprise stop in Kyiv before meeting with NATO allies in Poland. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia JIang has more on the impact of his visit.

  • Biden stumbles, falls while boarding Air Force One

    President Biden appeared to trip and fall Wednesday while he was climbing the steps to board Air Force One in Warsaw, Poland, according to video of the incident.

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

    Peter Wehner made a worrying prediction about what's to come from the "crazed" Georgia Republican.

  • Buttigieg mocked for appearing to wear dress boots while on the ground in East Palestine, Ohio

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared to wear leather dress boots while surveying the train derailment damage on the ground in East Palestine, Ohio.

  • Donald Trump, who rolled back rail safety regulations and slashed environmental protections, donates Trump-branded water to East Palestine residents

    Trump gutted several rail regulations, most notably rescinding a 2015 rule to require faster brakes on trains carrying hazardous materials.

  • Federal judges question Perry’s claim that Constitution protects his cellphone data

    A panel of federal judges on Thursday weighed efforts by Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) to shield information copied from his phone from being used by federal investigators in connection with the Jan. 6 investigation. FBI officials seized Perry’s phone last August, creating a digital duplicate before returning it to the lawmaker. Perry has been challenging the Justice Department’s ability to…