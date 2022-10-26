Offshore Yuan Rises Most on Record as China Banks Sell Dollars

(Bloomberg) -- China’s beleaguered yuan surged by a record, joining a broad rally against the dollar as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will moderate the pace of its rate hikes. Traders also reported seeing Chinese banks selling the greenback to help drive the move.

The offshore yuan jumped 1.8% to 7.1917, while the currency climbed 1.4% in the mainland. The strength of the move caught out proprietary desks with stop-loss levels triggered, according to traders who declined to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. State-owned banks were also seen selling the dollar, they said.

The yuan gains due to suspected state bank intervention earlier further compounded the broad dollar softness since last night, said Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX & Rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It offers some near-term stabilization for the yuan after the rapid drop over the last few days.”

China’s offshore yuan is rebounding from an all-time low and the local equivalent from a decline which took it dangerously close to breaking its tightly-managed trading band. A leadership reshuffle giving President Xi Jinping unchallenged control risks had sent the currency tumbling alongside other Chinese assets as investors mulled once again whether the country’s financial markets were investable.

Traders will be waiting for the dust to settle before endorsing any major shift in sentiment.

“There was a major under-performance of the yuan since the congress meeting, and we are seeing a whiplash here as the US dollar tumbles,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia strategy at RBC Capital Markets. Further yuan depreciation over the medium-term makes sense given China’s growth headwinds, he added.

Bearish sentiment toward the currency faded on Wednesday as the onshore yuan briefly advanced past the People’s Bank of China’s fixing for the first time in October. The PBOC strengthened the yuan fixing for the first time this week, which further supported the currency.

“The PBOC is experienced in managing onshore-offshore spot basis and spot-fixing gap, by always choosing the right timing,” said Ju Wang, head of Greater China FX & Rates Strategy at BNP Paribas.

