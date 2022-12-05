China Stocks Climb, Yuan Rises Past Key Level on Reopening Shift

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities jumped and the offshore yuan climbed past the closely watched 7-per-dollar level for the first time since September, as authorities accelerated a shift toward reopening the economy.

The currency advanced 0.6% to 6.9809 per dollar, the highest since Sept. 15, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rallied 3.3% at the open. Financial hub Shanghai and neighboring Hangzhou eased some Covid curbs after protests against the nation’s stringent policies last week.

Bullish sentiment toward the world’s second-largest economy is rising as officials relax their hardline stance on virus curbs, which had prompted thousands of demonstrators to take to the streets in recent weeks. That has helped spark a turnaround in the offshore yuan, which slumped to record low in October, and Chinese equities have also rebounded strongly.

The loosening of restrictions, coupled with a property rescue package, has resuscitated Chinese stocks after a $6 trillion rout that culminated in the Communist Party congress in October. Investors are expected to zero in on longer-term plays such as consumer and health-care shares as the economy recovers.

“We judge recent public protests against the tight Covid curbs have put pressure on the government to hasten its reopening plans,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists led by head of international economics Joseph Capurso wrote in a note Monday. “Dollar-yuan can extend its losses this week if there are further signs China is readying to exit its strict Covid policies.”

Investors are also weighing the impact of a robust US jobs report as well as expectations for a slowing of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes, which have weighed on global markets this year.

Shanghai Shift

Shanghai joined Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, and other Chinese cities in shifting toward reopening after recent protests. Most places will no longer require PCR results for access to local public transit and many shared spaces.

Covid Zero will probably formally remain until April, though the risk of an earlier but managed exit has increased, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Mobility is likely to decline sharply before then as case numbers skyrocket, they cautioned.

Some analysts remain cautious, warning that the yuan will only sustain gains if Beijing manages to ensure a solid economic recovery next year. The upcoming December Politburo meeting, which provides high-level guidelines for economic policy-making, is the next key focus for investors.

“While there are positive steps taken, it’ll take time for China to exit from their zero Covid policy,” said Ho Woei Chen, an economist at United Overseas Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “In the near term, China’s economy continues to face headwinds from the prolonged property market slump and high Covid infections weigh on consumption recovery. These factors may limit the gains in the yuan.”

Others caution that rising virus cases could amplify swings in share prices.

China’s direction of gradual reopening is clear but “cases will surge, confusion will grow, and the market will be volatile,” Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group, wrote in a note. Rising cases will “likely arouse confusion and thus chaotic expectations and market volatility.”

With assistance from Chester Yung, Matthew Burgess and John Cheng.

