OFG Bancorp's (NYSE:OFG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of October to $0.20. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

OFG Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Using data from its latest earnings report, OFG Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 17%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 9.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that OFG Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 24% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like OFG Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that OFG Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Story continues

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for OFG Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Is OFG Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here