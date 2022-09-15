OFO provides domestic violence services to county

Sep. 15—The Otsego County Board recently contracted with Opportunities for Otsego to provide services to victims of domestic violence.

The board passed resolutions pertaining to providing services to victims of domestic violence at a meeting on Sept. 7.

Opportunities for Otsego provides non-residential services such as counseling for those who contact OFO or come through the a shelter, according to Dan Maskin, CEO of the agency.

The county was awarded $25,000 funds to support non-residential domestic violence services throught the state's Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program.

"We have noticed certain increases in the need for these services, especially during the pandemic," Maskin said.

According to statistics provided by Will Rivera, crisis intervention director at OFO, nearly eight million women are raped, physically assaulted and/or stalked by a current or former intimate partner each year. Local statistics were not available.

Maskin said he has also noticed an increase use in the hotline used for domestic violence victims during and after the pandemic.

Personal safety and economic security are inextricably linked for victims of domestic violence, according to the information provided by Rivera. For many victims, concerns about their ability to provide for themselves and their children are a significant reason for staying in, or returning to, an abusive relationship.

"One study showed that women and men who experienced food insecurity or housing insecurity in a 12-month period had a significantly higher prevalence of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the same time period, as compared to those who did not experience food or housing insecurity," the information said.

Although the United States has come a long way in meeting the needs of victims, there remains a significant gap between funding and the demand for services, according to the statistics.

A 24-hour survey in 2021 of domestic violence programs across the nation reported that 70,032 adults and children found refuge and help on the survey day, while there were an additional 9,444 requests for services on the survey day that were unmet because of a lack of resources, statistics said.

"All counties are mandated to provide services and sign contracts that specialize in domestic violence services," Maskin said. "Otsego County has been signing contracts with us for a long time now."

Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213