Ofqual heads finally given government backing as insiders say they were only following ministerial orders

Gavin Williamson in his office at the Department of Education following the announcement that A-level and GCSE results in England would now now be based on teachers' assessments of their students - PA

Gavin Williamson has been forced to give his backing to the exam regulator and its leadership just a day after he appeared to attempt to shift blame for the A-levels fiasco onto the watchdog.

The Department of Education said today that it had “full confidence” in the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) as it admitted that it was the regulator's decision to allow students to use their teachers’ predicted grades.

It came less than 24 hours after Mr Williamson refused four times to express his confidence in Sally Collier, the chief regulator as he claimed that the organisation failed to deliver on the robust system they had promised.

Insiders at the agency lay the blame for the botched algorithm at the feet of the Education Secretary, saying that it was doomed to fail because of the parameters that had been set by him.

Senior MPs have warned that Mr Williamson is on his last chance and a failure to have schools reopen smoothly in the next two weeks will mean the end of his tenure.

Government sources have indicated that Boris Johnson will not sack Mr Williamson, despite unverified reports that he offered his resignation over the u-turn over A-level grading after an outcry from Tory MPs, pupils, parents and teachers.

But one highly-influential Tory backbencher said: “So many things are contingent on getting children back to school so any failure to do so would be massive. It’s absolutely crucial.

“I think you can work out for yourself what the implications would be if it went wrong. There’s a limit to the amount of mess that can be allowed.”

Another senior former Tory Cabinet Minister said that any continued chaos would mean "Williamson may find he is more expendable than he thinks if this continues."

In his fight to save his career in recent days, Mr Williamson had claimed he was unaware of problems with the algorithm used to set grades until the weekend and took personal credit for the decision to revert to centre assessed grades.

But in a statement on Wednesday a DfE spokesperson said: “As the Government has made clear, we have full confidence in Ofqual and its leadership in their role as independent regulator and we continue to work closely with Ofqual to deliver fair results for our young people at this unprecedented time.

“The decision they took to move from moderated grades to centre assessed grades was one that we agreed with.

“Our focus remains on working with Ofqual to ensure students receive their final GCSE, AS level and A level results this week so that they can move on to the next stage of their lives.”

Professor Jo-Anne Baird, Director of the Department of Education, University of Oxford who sits on the Ofqual advisory group, said it had been “extraordinary” that the Secretary of State claimed that he did not realised there were issues with algorithm which “begs the question of why was he not asking the right questions”.

She told The Telegraph that Mr Williamson gave the orders to avoid grade inflation, adding: “The statistical model that was used was a product of his remit to them.

“They had to do it like that as that is the parameters which they were working within, as soon as you construct a statistical model like that the rest is obvious.”

On Wednesday morning Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that calls for Mr Williamson to quit over the fiasco were a distraction at a time when he was focused on getting children back to school.

He said all ministers were "trying to do their best" in unprecedented circumstances "and I know that is true of Gavin Williamson.”

"The big focus is on getting schools back and open at the start of next month, an incredibly important task. I don't think we should be distracted from that task now. We need to absolutely focus on it."

However, another senior Tory MP said: "The next few days are key as to whether Gavin stays or goes. It all depends on the fallout from universities and GCSEs.

"If the Government is still cloaked in chaos by the weekend then I think Boris will have to act.

“Gavin is a Machiavellian character and make no mistake that picture of him with the whip was a threat. He was saying to backbenchers 'I have dirt on you, don't you dare speak out against me'.

"I even imagine it was directed at the Prime Minister. He may know some of Boris’ secrets but is it worth it? He is already starting to lose political capital as he did with the Dominic Cummings saga.”