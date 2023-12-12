How often does Tennessee see tornadoes in December? is it part of 'tornado alley'?

Severe weather in December is not unusual, but many would first think of snow or ice, probably not tornadoes.

Tennessee communities saw the devastation of tornadoes at the end of the year on Saturday after an estimated 13 hit multiple counties.

About 1,200 tornadoes hit the U.S. yearly, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As of August 2023, Tennessee had already had 32 tornadoes, but in 2022 the state only saw five all year, according to the National Weather Service.

But how often do tornadoes hit in December? And is Tennessee part of the United States' infamous Tornado Alley?

Where is 'Tornado Alley'?

"Tornado Alley is an area of the U.S. where there is a high potential for tornado development," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said.

Much of northern Texas northward through Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and parts of Louisiana, Iowa, Nebraska and eastern Colorado are considered part of this Tornado Alley. This region of the U.S. is considered to be vulnerable to tornado development because contrasting air masses frequently collide to produce strong and violent thunderstorms. A perfect stage for tornado development, according to AccuWeather.

Where did the term 'Tornado Alley' come from?

Tornado Alley has become a popular term, but it isn't exactly a scientific term.

The phrase is a nickname invented by the media for a broad area of relatively high tornado occurrence in the central U.S., according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

"Various 'Tornado Alley' maps look different because tornado occurrence can be measured many ways: by all tornadoes, tornado county-segments, strong and violent tornadoes only, and databases with different time periods," read the National Severe Storms Laboratory website.

When does Tennessee see the most tornadoes?

The U.S. tornado threat shifts from the Southeast in the cooler months of the year, toward the southern and central Plains in May and June, and the northern Plains and Midwest during early summer.

Data from the National Weather Service shows March, April and May usually have the most tornadoes on average in Tennessee.

Data from the National Weather Service compiles how many tornadoes have hit Tennessee each month from 1811-2023.

How often does Tennessee see tornadoes in December?

This year Middle Tennessee communities have seen an estimated 13 so far in December. Four tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service as of Tuesday morning. Surveying continues on the others.

Data from the National Weather Service indicates that between 1811 to 2023 (data was before the recent round of tornadoes) Tennessee saw only 37 tornadoes in the month of December. In 2021, 21 tornadoes occurred in between December 6-11.

This year's outbreak had the first December tornadoes for Montgomery and Robertson counties. Davidson, Stewart, Dickson, Cheatham and Sumner counties were hit by tornadoes in 2021. Before 2021, the last time Davidson County saw a December tornado was on Christmas Day, 1964.

While December doesn't have many tornadoes it can still be a deadly time for the severe weather.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How often does Tennessee see tornadoes in December?