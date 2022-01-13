'It's often an innocent person that gets hurt.' Police chases in Rochester rare but can be deadly

Each year, hundreds of people across the U.S. are killed in high-speed police chases, but the fatal crash in downtown Rochester last week was one of just a handful in Monroe County since 1999 to end with a fatality.

Local police officials say that their policies, which define strict criteria under which pursuits can be conducted, have significantly reduced the number of dangerous pursuits.

So what happened in last week's fatal crash? What's RPD's policy on police pursuits? And, how many deadly police pursuits have we had here?

Here's what we know.

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Rochester

Early Friday morning, Rochester police officers attempted to stop the driver of a Jeep they believed was involved in several shooting incidents reported throughout the city. But rather than pulling over when a patrol car turned on its lights and sirens, the driver sped off, police say.

Minutes later, at 2 a.m. the Jeep slammed into another vehicle killing driver Benji Martinez, 46, of Rochester and seriously injuring the driver of the Jeep, Kendre Preston, 27, of Rochester.

The Jeep was traveling at a speed of 76 miles per hour, more than twice the posted speed limit of 30 mph, and without headlights or tail lights on, according to City Court documents. Preston is accused of driving through several red lights during the 3-minute-long pursuit that started near Joseph Avenue and Wilkins Street.

On East Main Street, he swerved around two westbound vehicles just before he ran the final red light at St. Paul and East Main streets and slammed into the driver's side of Martinez's car, pushing it about 300 yards west on East Main, court documents allege.

Martinez died at the scene and suffered "multiple traumatic fatal injuries as a result of the crash, according to court documents.

Martinez's death was designated the city's second homicide of 2022.

Preston was seriously injured in the crash and suffered a broken leg. Police allege also recovering drugs and a loaded Mac-11 firearm painted in bright colors to make it look like a toy gun, court papers said.

Preston, a parolee, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned at Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday and is being held on $100,000 cash bail or $300,000 insurance bond.

Additional charges may be pending.

What is RPD's policy on police pursuits?

Interim Police Chief David Smith on Friday outlined several factors officers must consider before initiating a high speed pursuit. Among them, he said, the seriousness of the incident and reason for response, traffic density, weather, speed involved and the time of day

Also notable, Smith said, are whether involved officers know the offender's identity and whether that person could be located and apprehended later or would be considered an immediate danger to the community of not quickly apprehended.

The department's full policy on pursuit driving is listed on RPD's Open Data Portal.

Officers, while pursuing another vehicle, must also drive "with due regard for the safety of all persons and property," the policy states.

The department also only permits pursuits in connection with a specific a list of offenses — violent felonies ranging from menacing with a firearm to assault, rape and murder. Which means pursuits wouldn't occur in connection to something like a shoplifting incident.

Preston, police said, was believed to have fired gunshots from the Jeep at three separate locations (on Dewey Avenue and Avenue A) around the city in a six-minute span before officers attempted to stop his vehicle.

Expert: Most police departments have curtailed pursuits

Hundreds of people are killed each year as the result of high-speed police pursuits, a 2015 USA TODAY analysis concluded. The bystanders and the passengers in chased cars account for nearly half of all people killed in those pursuits. Most bystanders were killed in their own cars by a fleeing driver.

"Unfortunately, it's often some innocent person that gets hurt instead of the guy being chased," said Walter Signorelli, a 30-year veteran of the New York Police Department and now a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. "Sometimes it's the pursuing officer himself who dies."

Signorelli says the instinct to pursue a suspect comes instinctively to most police officers.

"Our adrenaline gets going," Signorelli said. "The nature of being a cop is you want to make an arrest, you don't want the bad guy to get away."

Signorelli has studied the issue of police pursuits and advised departments on improving their policies. He points to two key factors that can help reduce the risk of a pursuit ending badly.

The first is to weigh the risks versus the benefits of a pursuit, which includes looking at road conditions as well as weighing the severity of a crime. A pursuit on a deserted highway at night is much less risky than one on wet roads through a city center.

"Officers shouldn't be initiating risky pursuits because they saw someone run a red light or a petty larceny," Signorelli said. "If a guy has kidnapped someone in the back of the car and is going to kill them, you have to stay with the chase."

The second key point is to put some restraints on officers behind the wheel by taking the decision-making process out of the patrol car. He advises departments have officers make radio contact with a supervisor, who can be more objective in deciding whether the risk of a chase outweigh the need to continue.

Technology like traffic cameras, or even simply reading a license plate, can often give officers enough information for a follow-up investigation.

"Most departments are trying to curtail these chases because of the terrible results," Signorelli said.

Fatal police pursuits in the Rochester region

Rochester police investigate a vehicle crash on E. Main Street and St. Paul Street in downtown Rochester that left one dead and another seriously injured January 7, 2022.

Two high-speed pursuits in Monroe County ended with fatalities in 2007.

On June 25, 2007, a trooper with the New York State Police attempted to pull over a vehicle on North Clinton Avenue during a multi-agency drug investigation. The car did not stop, and the driver, Reynaldo Bonilla, 23, of Rochester attempted to flee with two passengers. He hit a curb and crashed into a tree just north of East Ridge Road. A passenger in the front seat, 27-year-old Omar Marquez, was killed.

Officials said that the chase did not last long enough for the officers involved to decide whether or not to continue their pursuit.

Police in the town of Greece said a pursuit that occurred weeks earlier was just as brief.

On May 14, 2007, a patrol officer spotted a woman running from an exit at the Mall at Greece Ridge with her arms full of clothes that still had the tags on them. The officer pulled behind her car after it exited the mall’s parking lot and turned on his lights, but the vehicle sped off.

Less than a mile later, the driver, 44-year-old Pamela Chatman, lost control of her vehicle near the intersection of West Ridge Road and Mount Read Boulevard. She was ejected from her vehicle and died from her injuries.

Fatal crashes have also occurred locally after police decided the pursuit was too dangerous to continue.

A chase prompted by an alleged shoplifting incident at a CVS store in the town of Farmington in 2016 ended with a deadly crash on Interstate 490 near St. John Fisher College.

An Ontario County sheriff’s deputy on I-490 near the Thruway saw a Volkswagen Jetta matching the description of a suspect vehicle from the larceny drive by and followed the car into Monroe County.

Then Sheriff Phil Povero said the driver of the suspect vehicle sped up, reaching a “point where the deputy — following departmental protocols — backed off on the chase and the vehicle left his sight.”

Police believe the driver of the vehicle lost control, struck the median and crossed over the three westbound lanes, then struck a guide rail before coming to rest in a grassy ditch by the exit lanes for Route 31F.

The driver, Noah Marinelli, 33, of Canandaigua, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Danielle Golding, 31, of Utica, Oneida County, died several days later.

In January 2013, a fatal crash occurred in Rochester after police discontinued a pursuit of shoplifting suspects on Dewey Avenue. Judging the snowy and icy roads to be too dangerous, the police officer stopped the pursuit, radioed the car's license plate, and turned around.

The suspects' car continued to flee at high speed for almost a mile before losing control and striking an oncoming vehicle. The fleeing driver, Yevette Ebanks, 35, was killed and a teen passenger in her car was critically injured. The crash also claimed the life of 2½-year-old David Figueroa, a passenger in the car that Ebanks struck.

