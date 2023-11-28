How often do Oklahoma schools use corporal punishment compared to other states?

Oklahoma ranks high in the United States in incidents of corporal punishment in schools. This year, Oklahoma lawmakers attempted to outlaw the practice for students with disabilities, but the bills stalled during the legislative session.

Here's a visual look at how Oklahoma stacks up against the rest of the U.S. when it comes to school discipline.

Grading Oklahoma: How corporal punishment in Oklahoma compares to the rest of the US

