Should OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Today we'll take a closer look at OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

In this case, OFX Group likely looks attractive to dividend investors, given its 4.2% dividend yield and five-year payment history. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding OFX Group for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. OFX Group paid out 81% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. It's paying out most of its earnings, which limits the amount that can be reinvested in the business. This may indicate limited need for further capital within the business, or highlight a commitment to paying a dividend.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. Looking at the data, we can see that OFX Group has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was AU$0.12 in 2014, compared to AU$0.056 last year. This works out to a decline of approximately 55% over that time.

We struggle to make a case for buying OFX Group for its dividend, given that payments have shrunk over the past five years.

Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS are growing. OFX Group's earnings per share have been essentially flat over the past five years. Over the long term, steady earnings per share is a risk as the value of the dividends can be reduced by inflation. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company is struggling to grow. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that OFX Group's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. First, we think OFX Group has an acceptable payout ratio. Unfortunately, the company has not been able to generate earnings growth, and cut its dividend at least once in the past. OFX Group might not be a bad business, but it doesn't show all of the characteristics we look for in a dividend stock.