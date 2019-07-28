How OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of OFX, it is a company with strong financial health as well as an optimistic future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on OFX Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

OFX is expected to churn out cash in the short term, with its operating cash flow predicted to expand by 59%. This underlies the notable 26% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. OFX is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that OFX manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about OFX’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

ASX:OFX Past and Future Earnings, July 28th 2019 More

