OG&E facing second lawsuit alleging contractor to blame for fires at apartment complexes

Developers of apartments that were destroyed by a five-alarm fire in 2022, the largest blaze in city history, are suing OG&E and its contractor Red Dirt Electric for more than $60 million.

The Canton at Classen Curve was less than a month away from occupancy when flames were spotted coming from the roof of the 326-unit complex at 6161 N Western Ave.

The complex was a complete loss aside from a fire-damaged parking garage still standing on the site. Guests at the newly opened Ellison Hotel across from the apartments were evacuated, and the hotel and upscale restaurant were closed for weeks due to smoke damage.

The lawsuit, filed by Classen Curve Residences and 14 insurers led by Lloyd’s of London, alleges OG&E failed to hire a competent and qualified electrical contractor to perform services, and failed to properly train and supervise employees and contractors to ensure all work was performed safely and correctly.

More: See photos and videos of the massive Canton apartments fire

Two of the claims made by attorneys at Phillips Murrah and Goolsby Proctor, that contractors made bad electrical connections and failed to use an OHM meter to check connections for short circuits and ground faults, were also cited in a 2019 lawsuit filed by developers of the Steelyard Apartments and their insurers after sustaining $10 million in damages at the Bricktown complex.

An investigative report by the Oklahoma City fire marshal concluded the blaze at the Canton, the largest commercial fire in Oklahoma City history, was possibly caused by an electrical malfunction that sparked flames in multiple areas of the Canton at Classen Curve.

In a statement provided to The Oklahoman, OG&E representatives said they received notice of the lawsuit Thursday afternoon and are reviewing the filing.

“It is our policy and practice to not comment on the merits of pending litigation,” the company stated. “However, we take matters relating to the safety of our customers and community very seriously. The Oklahoma City Fire Department investigated the cause of the fire and issued a report in June 2022 in which it stated that the fire was accidental and did not identify a definitive cause.”

A representative for Hines and Humphreys Capital, developers of the Canton, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department investigation estimated the five-alarm blaze started about an hour before it was noticed and called into 911 at 6:33 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2022.

Firefighters battled the largest commercial blaze in city history at the Canton Apartments at 6161 N Western Ave., which were weeks away from opening when it caught fire on Feb. 8, 2022.

The 326-unit apartment complex, at 6161 N Western Ave., spanned 374,507 square feet, was five stories tall, and included a parking garage and two interior courtyards. An additional report revealed Red Dirt Electric worked on a transformer at the apartments in the hours prior to the fire and turned power on prior to leaving at 4 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2022.

The Steelyard Apartments were not destroyed in the 2017 fire blamed on OG&E and contractor Davis Elliott, but completion was delayed for months due to damages from the blaze.

The lawsuit over that fire, which court records show is ongoing, alleged Elliott visited the complex “after normal hours,” between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and made a bad connection that led to a fire the following morning.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OG&E facing $60M lawsuit over Classen Curve fire in 2022