Ogden man found guilty of child sex crimes, faces sentencing in August

Jun. 22—A Riley County jury on Monday convicted an Ogden man of child sex crimes after a trial lasting less than a week.

Michael Sears, 34, was found guilty on six charges, including four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, as well as rape and attempted rape.

Officials with the Riley County Attorney's Office said all the counts come with a mandatory sentence of 25 years to life in prison. This is because the victims in the case are minors under age 14.

Jurors were given the case Friday but recessed for the weekend. They finished their deliberations and rendered a ruling Monday.

Sears was arrested in Shawnee County in February 2019. He was then transferred to Riley County for trial.

Sears will face sentencing Aug. 17. Judge Kendra Lewison will preside over the sentencing hearing.