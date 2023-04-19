Ogden man pleads guilty to killing stepfather

Lance Mitchel of Ogden admitted Tuesday in state Supreme Court that he killed his stepfather in May 2021.

Mitchel, now 45, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a felony. He and his sister Dawn Mitchel, also of Ogden, were each also charged with with tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse in connection with the homicide of William Charles Mason, 69, of Parma. The Mitchel siblings were arrested in connection with Mason's death in August. Mason was married to their mother Maryellen, who died in November 2020.

Lance Mitchel also originally faced second-degree murder. The tampering and concealment charges are also covered by the plea, said Lance Mitchel's lawyer Frank Ciardi.

During his plea on Tuesday, Lance Mitchel said as he and his stepfather argued at Mason's West Ridge Road home one day in May 2021, he snapped and broke Mason's neck from behind. Lance Mitchel previously served in the Air Force, Ciardi said.

Ciardi said that Mitchel is remorseful for his actions and how they impacted his family.

"We knew all along that he had done this," said Mason's sister Sue Mason Hickey, who flew in from Florida for the day to witness the plea. "There wasn't a doubt in my mind."

The two men in recent years had a rocky relationship, though Mason was proud of his stepson's military service.

"This was hard for our family to accept, but we needed closure," Hickey said. "He didn't deserve this. But now he can be at peace, and we can be at peace."

Lance Mitchel is to be sentenced to 15 years in state prison and 5 years post-release supervision, Ciardi said. The 20 months he already served at the Monroe County Jail since his arrest will be counted toward his sentence.

In February, a state Supreme Court jury found Lance Mitchel guilty of three counts of third-degree burglary, a felony, in an unrelated incident, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. He has not yet been sentenced for the burglaries.

Who was William 'Bill' Mason?

William Mason

William Charles Mason, the second-oldest of seven children, was raised in Spencerport, where he often said that he had the “greatest childhood of all time,” according to his family. He later moved to the Parma, where lived with his family.

Named after his father, he went by Bill.

Mason was planning to move to the Philadelphia area, closer to his son, daughter-in-law and the pair's two young children, according to his family. He was excited for the new adventure and was looking forward to spending his retirement helping raise his grandsons, according to his family.

Mason's relatives described him as a man with a huge heart who was always willing to help others.

Mason, a 1971 Spencerport High School graduate, was once a standout three-sport athlete. He was recruited to play soccer at SUNY Delhi in Delaware County and graduated from the college in 1973. He worked for Eastman Kodak and later co-owned a siding business with his brother.

The family launched the Billy Mason Memorial Foundation, which each spring honors an exceptional student-athlete as they graduate from Spencerport High School.

What happened to William Mason?

Mason was reported missing on May 26, 2022.

In June, chief deputy Michael Fowler of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced that the missing person case was being investigated as a homicide, and revealed that authorities had recovered human remains from a fire pit behind Mason's home at 5465 West Ridge Road. At that time, Fowler said that deputies were not able to immediately identify whose remains were found in the fire pit.

The sheriff’s office, with the assistance of a forensic anthropologist, recovered numerous small bone fragments, many between 2 and 3 inches long, and surgical implants from the fire pit, said investigator Sgt. David Bolton of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. And, he noted, Mason had "a number of surgical implants."

Video evidence confirmed that there was a fire in the fire pit between late afternoon on May 25 into May 26, he said. Bolton in mid-summer 2021 also said that deputies believed that Mason was targeted but declined to reveal a motive.

During his plea in court, Lance Mitchel explained that while arguing with his stepfather at Mason's home, he snapped and broke Mason's neck from behind, causing him to drop to the ground. Mitchel stated that he was upset because after his mother's death, Mason was moving on and getting rid of the contents of the home, including childhood toys and other sentimental items. However, he did not discuss in court how Mason's body was burned in the fire pit.

What's next?

Lance Mitchel is set to be sentenced in state Supreme Court by Justice Judith Sinclair on May 23. Felony charges against Dawn Mitchel are pending. She is scheduled to appear before state Supreme Court Justice Judith Sinclair on April 25, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Lance Mitchel pleads guilty to killing William Mason