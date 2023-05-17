Ogden man sentenced in accidental shooting death

An Ogden man has been sentenced to 48 months probation after pleading guilty but mentally ill in connection with a 2022 shooting that resulted in the death of a teenage boy. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

An Ogden man has been sentenced to four years' probation after pleading guilty but mentally ill in connection with a 2022 accidental shooting that led to the death of a teenage boy.

Zedekiah Mendel Pool, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony, on April 25. He was sentenced to at least one year and up to 15 years in the Utah State Prison, but that term has been suspended if his probation is successfully completed.

Pool is also required to finish serving 363 days in jail, 354 of which were already completed as of April 25.

On May 5, 2022, police were called to 468 River Drive in Ogden following the report of a gunshot wound. They found a teenage boy who had been accidentally shot in the neck. The teen was rushed to the hospital and died there three days later.

Police believe Pool was moving the slide on a handgun when the weapon fired in the living room, with the bullet hitting the teen. They do not believe Pool meant to aim at the teen.

Two other charges against Pool were also dismissed but could be refiled. These charges include possessing equipment for a clandestine laboratory, a second-degree felony; and possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.