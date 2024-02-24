Ogden police investigate reports of suspicious individual in vehicle following teenage girls

Ogden police are investigating reports of a suspicious individual in a vehicle allegedly following teenage girls in the community.

Police said the incident happened at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle and male driver have been identified, but have not yet been located, police said.

Police said they are looking for a rust colored 2018 Nissan with NY license plate KPB-9623.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

