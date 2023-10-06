Ogden Valley residents trying to bring skatepark to Liberty Park
Residents have turned out to see the plans for the park, but they're concerned that the skatepark may be minimized to bring in other sports.
Residents have turned out to see the plans for the park, but they're concerned that the skatepark may be minimized to bring in other sports.
The key to saving on travel costs could be sitting in your wallet.
Even by Bears standards, Chase Claypool's tenure was a disaster.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
Enos didn't appreciate students questioning why he went into shotgun on fourth-and-1.
Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?
If they break up, the guy can always dress as a 'zombie' Travis Kelce, says one TikToker.
Dan Titus recaps the strengths and weaknesses of each team from a recent fantasy hoops mock draft.
TBH, these smell so good that you can forgo that perfume spritz.
Gatekeeping is the worst, so here's everything we're eyeing right now.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Yes, I already bought it in both colors.
Markets are finally starting to punish the United States for years of shabby financial management. Don't expect relief from the jokers in Congress.
The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.
It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.
Uber has been found to have failed to comply with European Union algorithmic transparency requirements in a legal challenge brought by two drivers whose accounts were terminated by the ride-hailing giant, including with the use of automated account flags. Uber also failed to convince the court to cap daily fines of €4,000 being imposed for ongoing non-compliance -- which now exceed over half a million euros (€584,000). The Amsterdam District Court found in favor of two of the drivers who are litigating over data access over what they couch as 'robo-firings'.
The big event officially kicks off next week but home sales on Henckels, Cuisinart, Keurig, Shark, Bissell and beyond are already in full swing.
CD Projekt Red has teamed up with the production company Anonymous Content to make a live action TV show or movie based on Cyberpunk 2077. Everything here is in the early stages and details are scant.
The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry winners contributed to the discovery and development of quantum dots. Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov will share the honors.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
"The Exorcist: Believer" writer-director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum say they attempted “to protect ourselves as best we could.”