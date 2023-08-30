Ogden woman tried to kidnap infant from car at knifepoint, charges say

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Police say an intoxicated Ogden woman tried to kidnap a stranger’s 1-year-old child from their car at knifepoint on Sunday. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A woman is facing criminal charges after police say she tried to kidnap a stranger's 1-year-old child from their car at knifepoint Sunday while intoxicated.

Ogden police responded to the area in the 500 block of 31st Street after hearing reports of multiple people fighting in the street. Officers found Ambrey Lynn Welch, 34, carrying a can of beer and a kitchen knife that was approximately 10 inches long, according to a police booking affidavit.

Three witnesses told police Welch had opened the door to a stranger's car, began unbuckling a 1-year-old's car seat and said she was surprised the child's mother would let the child be taken, the affidavit states. "The child's mother feared serious harm or death would come to herself or her child since (Welch) had a knife in her hand as she unbuckled the child."

Welch dropped the knife when police told her to do so, and she told officers that she had consumed "many beers," according to the affidavit. Welch also allegedly told police she grabbed the knife as she left her house on her way to "investigate suspicious noises."

Welch was charged with attempted child kidnapping, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor. She is being held without bail in the Weber County Jail, as police said she constitutes a substantial danger to the community.

Welch is scheduled to appear in 2nd District Court on Sept. 6.