Ogdensburg city manager clarifies police consolidation proposal

Feb. 26—OGDENSBURG — The proposed consolidation of city police officers with St. Lawrence County and state-level law enforcement seems to have put people on edge about the city's efforts to share services with the county.

But City Manager Stephen P. Jellie has only proposed that the consolidation of forces be studied to figure out what the most cost-effective model would be. There is no definitive plan to replace city police with other county law enforcement.

In a report from 7 News on Tuesday night, the TV station asserted Mr. Jellie said he was "floating the idea" of replacing city police officers with county sheriff's deputies.

The report did not indicate further comment from Mr. Jellie about replacing city police officers with sheriff's deputies, but states he's considering downsizing the police force and relying on the sheriff's office for investigations into bigger crimes.

"My interview (Tuesday with 7 News) was intended to provide community awareness to the significant activities the City of Ogdensburg would like to study and analyze for the most efficient means of providing service with St. Lawrence County," Mr. Jellie said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

When it comes to possibly replacing city police officers with sheriff's deputies, Mr. Jellie said Thursday that he's open to presenting "any and all courses of action" to City Council, but only if it saves city taxpayers money.

Mr. Jellie's plan for police consolidation — one part of a multi-pronged plan to share services with the county — calls for the sheriff's department and state police to take the lead when it comes to policing inside the city. Local law enforcement should be the "final support layer," Mr. Jellie's plan states, indicating the city police force won't be abolished, but rather downsized if implemented.

"If we can get equal or better police protection for our residents, what does it matter what uniform they're wearing?" Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said Thursday of policing efforts in the city.

Story continues

City Police Chief Robert H. Wescott said Wednesday he was informed by Mr. Jellie earlier in the day that the 7 News story was only a "small part of a larger conversation" about shared services between the city and the county. He said he was also told all city departments are being looked at for shared services.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe issued a statement Wednesday asserting no one in city government has approached him or anyone in his department to discuss or gain input on the possibility of the sheriff's office taking on law enforcement duties to replace city police.

Sheriff Bigwarfe said it would take "tremendous resources" to "fill the void" of not having a city police force that's specifically focused on issues inherent to a close-knit population.

He said Thursday that the sheriff's department is focused on other municipalities outside the city as the county is so large — the biggest in New York state at 2,821 square miles. If sheriff's deputies are needed, they will assist the city police force.

Mr. Jellie said the county sheriff's department, as well as state police, don't patrol inside city limits as much as they do in other parts of the county. This is because the city has its own police force.

St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O'Brien said Thursday that the sheriff's office has jurisdiction inside the city, but the responsibility of responding to calls inside the city limits falls to the city police force.

"That's their job," he said.

He added that the sheriff's office has a good relationship with city police.

"The Ogdensburg Police Department is an integral part of our law enforcement community and plays an important role in the County's Drug Task Force and in combating the County's increasingly dangerous issues of the drug epidemic and violent crimes that are being committed," the sheriff said in his statement Wednesday. "If we can't maintain a sufficient public safety workforce, not only do communities suffer but the overall safety of its citizens are at risk."

Mr. Jellie explained that when someone pays New York state income tax, that money in part is used to fund the state police. When someone pays St. Lawrence County property taxes, that money is also in part used to fund the county sheriff's department, and when someone pays city property taxes, about 29% goes to the city police force, according to the city's 2021 adopted budget.

This year, the county has allocated $10,936,801 of its $50,400,490 budget to the sheriff's department. The department has 30 full-time employees and three part-time employees, not including the sheriff or undersheriff.

Of those 30 full-time employees, 21 are sheriff's deputies who do road patrol, two are sheriff's deputies in the civil division, three are detectives, one is a detective sergeant and four are sergeants. The department's three part-time employees are sheriff's deputies as well.

The city police department employs 23 police officers, 10 fewer than the sheriff's office.

Of the city's $19,915,707 budget for 2021, 27.93%, or about $4 million, is allocated for the police department, which is more than any other city department. That's followed by the fire department with 22.28%, or about $3 million of the budget, and public works with about 19.38%, or $2.7 million of the city budget.

It's unclear how much the proposed consolidation of law enforcement would save the city if implemented.

Mr. Jellie said it's "unfortunate" the sheriff felt blindsided by the proposed plan because he's been in talks with County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle and county Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, who is also the former chairman, since October of last year about all consolidation efforts, including the consolidation of law enforcement efforts.

An email shared with the Times on Thursday night confirmed that Mr. Jellie first approached Ms. Doyle about consolidation efforts on Sept. 25 of last year, an email she never responded to. The email mentioned, among other shared service efforts, the possible consolidation of city and county law enforcement.

"I would like to discuss with you the potential to migrate as many city services to the county as possible. Consolidate, without actually consolidating," Mr. Jellie wrote on Sept. 25.

He sent a follow-up email to Ms. Doyle on Thursday evening.

Ms. Doyle did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Mr. Lightfoot said Thursday he doesn't recall specifically having any in-depth conversations about the issue with Mr. Jellie or other city officials. Mr. Lightfoot further said it's possible the topic could have come up when he spoke with city officials last year about the city collecting its own sales tax but said that wasn't what the conversation was about.

He said it's his belief that if officials met to talk specifically about sales tax, "we shouldn't be discussing other things."

Mr. Jellie further asserted that all city departments need to be looked at for consolidation.

"You can insert any word you want in place of law enforcement," he said Thursday. "We need to look at every department and figure out does someone need to not be doing that."