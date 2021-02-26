Ogdensburg city manager clarifies police consolidation proposal

Sydney Schaefer, Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.
·6 min read

Feb. 26—OGDENSBURG — The proposed consolidation of city police officers with St. Lawrence County and state-level law enforcement seems to have put people on edge about the city's efforts to share services with the county.

But City Manager Stephen P. Jellie has only proposed that the consolidation of forces be studied to figure out what the most cost-effective model would be. There is no definitive plan to replace city police with other county law enforcement.

In a report from 7 News on Tuesday night, the TV station asserted Mr. Jellie said he was "floating the idea" of replacing city police officers with county sheriff's deputies.

The report did not indicate further comment from Mr. Jellie about replacing city police officers with sheriff's deputies, but states he's considering downsizing the police force and relying on the sheriff's office for investigations into bigger crimes.

"My interview (Tuesday with 7 News) was intended to provide community awareness to the significant activities the City of Ogdensburg would like to study and analyze for the most efficient means of providing service with St. Lawrence County," Mr. Jellie said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

When it comes to possibly replacing city police officers with sheriff's deputies, Mr. Jellie said Thursday that he's open to presenting "any and all courses of action" to City Council, but only if it saves city taxpayers money.

Mr. Jellie's plan for police consolidation — one part of a multi-pronged plan to share services with the county — calls for the sheriff's department and state police to take the lead when it comes to policing inside the city. Local law enforcement should be the "final support layer," Mr. Jellie's plan states, indicating the city police force won't be abolished, but rather downsized if implemented.

"If we can get equal or better police protection for our residents, what does it matter what uniform they're wearing?" Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said Thursday of policing efforts in the city.

City Police Chief Robert H. Wescott said Wednesday he was informed by Mr. Jellie earlier in the day that the 7 News story was only a "small part of a larger conversation" about shared services between the city and the county. He said he was also told all city departments are being looked at for shared services.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe issued a statement Wednesday asserting no one in city government has approached him or anyone in his department to discuss or gain input on the possibility of the sheriff's office taking on law enforcement duties to replace city police.

Sheriff Bigwarfe said it would take "tremendous resources" to "fill the void" of not having a city police force that's specifically focused on issues inherent to a close-knit population.

He said Thursday that the sheriff's department is focused on other municipalities outside the city as the county is so large — the biggest in New York state at 2,821 square miles. If sheriff's deputies are needed, they will assist the city police force.

Mr. Jellie said the county sheriff's department, as well as state police, don't patrol inside city limits as much as they do in other parts of the county. This is because the city has its own police force.

St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O'Brien said Thursday that the sheriff's office has jurisdiction inside the city, but the responsibility of responding to calls inside the city limits falls to the city police force.

"That's their job," he said.

He added that the sheriff's office has a good relationship with city police.

"The Ogdensburg Police Department is an integral part of our law enforcement community and plays an important role in the County's Drug Task Force and in combating the County's increasingly dangerous issues of the drug epidemic and violent crimes that are being committed," the sheriff said in his statement Wednesday. "If we can't maintain a sufficient public safety workforce, not only do communities suffer but the overall safety of its citizens are at risk."

Mr. Jellie explained that when someone pays New York state income tax, that money in part is used to fund the state police. When someone pays St. Lawrence County property taxes, that money is also in part used to fund the county sheriff's department, and when someone pays city property taxes, about 29% goes to the city police force, according to the city's 2021 adopted budget.

This year, the county has allocated $10,936,801 of its $50,400,490 budget to the sheriff's department. The department has 30 full-time employees and three part-time employees, not including the sheriff or undersheriff.

Of those 30 full-time employees, 21 are sheriff's deputies who do road patrol, two are sheriff's deputies in the civil division, three are detectives, one is a detective sergeant and four are sergeants. The department's three part-time employees are sheriff's deputies as well.

The city police department employs 23 police officers, 10 fewer than the sheriff's office.

Of the city's $19,915,707 budget for 2021, 27.93%, or about $4 million, is allocated for the police department, which is more than any other city department. That's followed by the fire department with 22.28%, or about $3 million of the budget, and public works with about 19.38%, or $2.7 million of the city budget.

It's unclear how much the proposed consolidation of law enforcement would save the city if implemented.

Mr. Jellie said it's "unfortunate" the sheriff felt blindsided by the proposed plan because he's been in talks with County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle and county Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, who is also the former chairman, since October of last year about all consolidation efforts, including the consolidation of law enforcement efforts.

An email shared with the Times on Thursday night confirmed that Mr. Jellie first approached Ms. Doyle about consolidation efforts on Sept. 25 of last year, an email she never responded to. The email mentioned, among other shared service efforts, the possible consolidation of city and county law enforcement.

"I would like to discuss with you the potential to migrate as many city services to the county as possible. Consolidate, without actually consolidating," Mr. Jellie wrote on Sept. 25.

He sent a follow-up email to Ms. Doyle on Thursday evening.

Ms. Doyle did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Mr. Lightfoot said Thursday he doesn't recall specifically having any in-depth conversations about the issue with Mr. Jellie or other city officials. Mr. Lightfoot further said it's possible the topic could have come up when he spoke with city officials last year about the city collecting its own sales tax but said that wasn't what the conversation was about.

He said it's his belief that if officials met to talk specifically about sales tax, "we shouldn't be discussing other things."

Mr. Jellie further asserted that all city departments need to be looked at for consolidation.

"You can insert any word you want in place of law enforcement," he said Thursday. "We need to look at every department and figure out does someone need to not be doing that."

Recommended Stories

  • UN: Carbon-cutting pledges by countries nowhere near enough

    The newest pledges by countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions are falling far short of what's needed to limit global warming to what the Paris climate accord seeks, a new United Nations report finds. Most countries — especially top carbon polluters China, United States and India — missed the Dec. 31 deadline for submitting official emission-cutting targets for November’s climate negotiations in Scotland. Friday’s report provides an incomplete snapshot of the world’s efforts: The world’s pledges so far are only enough to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions to less than 1% below 2010 levels by 2030.

  • Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental Health

    KOEN VAN WEELPrince Harry has said that he stepped back from royal duties because the British press was “toxic” and “destroying” his mental health.In an extraordinary interview unparalleled in the annals of royal history, Harry gave a candid interview to his close friend James Corden on The Late Late Show while they toured Los Angeles on an open-air double-decker bus. Corden was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 and arrived at the evening reception dressed as Henry VIII. Another guest at the wedding, Oprah Winfrey, has taped an interview primarily with Meghan that will be screened next weekend.Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Harry Will ‘Shine a Light on What They Have Been Through’The two men were served afternoon tea, which Corden said he had provided to remind Harry of home, however the tea service was abandoned after the bus braked sharply, depositing the contents of a tea trolley on top of the prince.“Clear it up, Harry,” Corden joked as the prince picked up tea cups and scones.While the 17-minute long package had a humorous tone and was packed with jokes and gags, it also provided the most candid insight yet into why Harry withdrew from royal duties.Asked about his decision to leave royal life, Harry said he was left with no choice because the British press “was destroying my mental health.”He said of the “toxic” situation: “I did what any husband and father would do—I need to get my family out of here.”In what will be perceived as a dig at the royal establishment that refused to accept Harry and Meghan’s proposal of a hybrid public-private role, Harry said: “We never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, what decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.”Royal Family ‘Wringing Their Hands’ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ActivismHarry said that his life now would continue to be about “public service” and added that he and Meghan were “trying to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way we can.”When Harry said he and Meghan often watched Jeopardy! and Netflix (with whom the couple recently signed a $100 million production deal) in the evenings after putting Archie to bed, Corden asked him about The Crown and its controversial portrayal of his family’s history.Harry, who joked he would like to be played in the series by Damian Lewis, said he preferred it to the tabloid media coverage of the royals because it “does not pretend to be news.”He added: “It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.”He continued: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself, because it’s the difference between fiction—take it how you will—and being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”Harry also opened up about meeting Meghan and how he knew she was the one on their second date.“We hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he said.“Dating me or any member of the royal family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home.“We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, made a cameo in the interview via FaceTime when Harry and Corden paid a trip to the house from the ’90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.When Corden suggested the couple should buy the house, Meghan said: “I think we’ve done enough moving.”During the visit to the house, Corden and Harry spoke to the owner and jokingly made an offer to buy it, before Harry asked if he could use the toilet.“I’m actually dying for a pee. Can I use your bathroom?” he asked.Showing that family relations are at least still somewhat functional, Harry said his grandmother, the queen, bought his son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.He revealed Meghan now makes waffles with a “beautiful organic mix” and they eat them for breakfast with toppings including berries and syrup.He also said that both his grandparents know how to use Zoom, but joked that his grandfather slams the laptop shut physically to finish a call.Over to you, Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Journalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiry

    Bloomberg's Tim O'Brien, one of the few journalists who has seen former President Donald Trump's tax returns, told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday night he will sleep better now that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance finally has eight years of Trump's financial documents, from 2011 to 2019. Trump "is very afraid of what's in these documents, I think," because they put him in serious criminal jeopardy, O'Brien said, but he isn't the only one implicated. O'Brien went on to explain why he thinks it's likely Trump's chief accountant, Allen Weisselberg, is likely to flip on Trump. "The thing to really focus in on here is that it's not just the tax records that Cy Vance has now," O'Brien said. "He probably has reams and reams of the accountant's work product. This is a criminal case, they're going to need to prove criminal intent on the part of Trump, his three eldest children, Allen Weisselberg, and anyone else in the Trump Organization who's fallen under the parameters of this investigation. And if there are email and notes and other records of communication about what they intended to do when they inflated the value of buildings so they could get loans against them and then turned around and deflated the value of the buildings so they could pay lower taxes on them, and there's a communication around that that predates any of these tax entries, that is gold for a prosecutor." A few hours earlier, O'Brien told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that the particular eight years of documents Vance's team has "is important, because it predates Trump's ascent into the White House, and I think helps build the narrative around the money trail and Trump's motivations for his destructive and obscene dance with people like Vladimir Putin. It's a shame they couldn't go back further — think this is one of the tragic misses of Robert Mueller's investigation, he could have gone back further, I think, than Cy Vance is able to into Trump's finances." O'Brien also underscored that the investigation implicates at least Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, and "it also targets people inside the Trump Organization who might flip on Trump if they're exposed to criminal liability," but "the brass ring in all of this is that if Trump has a criminal conviction, he cannot run for president again, and that's looming over this entire thing as well." More stories from theweek.comDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6

  • Native American nominee's grilling raises questions on bias

    When Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso snapped at Deb Haaland during her confirmation hearing, many in Indian Country were incensed. The exchange, coupled with descriptions of the Interior secretary nominee as “radical” — by other white, male Republicans — left some feeling Haaland is being treated differently because she is a Native American woman. At Wednesday's hearing, Barrasso wanted assurance that Haaland would follow the law when it comes to imperiled species.

  • While President Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president will tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • McConnell to support Trump if party picks him as its 2024 nominee

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who excoriated former President Donald Trump over the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot less than two weeks ago, said on Thursday that he would "absolutely" vote for Trump if he became the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. McConnell, who Trump blasted last week as "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," said he expects to see an open contest for the Republican White House nomination in 2024 but showed no hesitation in backing Trump when asked whether he would vote for him as nominee.

  • Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated, not to cherry-pick the brand they receive

    A third coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson could be approved for emergency use by the FDA by Friday, accelerating the US vaccine rollout.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Failure to prioritise officers for vaccine a ‘damaging betrayal,’ says Police Federation

    Teachers, police and BAME will not get vaccine priority Analysis: Queen shows personal commitment in a time of crisis Merkel refuses Oxford jab amid calls to 'lead by example' Age remains the key factor that determines each person’s level of risk Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales has called the decision not to prioritise officers in the next phase of the coronavirus vaccination programme a "deep and damaging betrayal" which "will not be forgotten". The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended Covid-19 vaccine prioritisation should continue down the age ranges rather than by occupation, with people in their 40s invited for a vaccinenext once all the over-50s and most vulnerable have had their jabs. John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation, said: "There's real palpable anger from all levels within policing about how we have been completely disregarded and ignored in this phase. "My colleagues have been on the frontline since the first national lockdown last March, risking infection and even death to keep the public safe." A headteachers' union has said it is "disappointed" the JCVI had decided against prioritising education staff. Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "The Government needs to make a policy decision on this matter having insisted that education is a national priority and having announced a 'big bang' return to the classroom in England." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Experts say Dominion and Smartmatic could win their defamation lawsuits, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says they have 'zero' chance

    The Trump backers Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic that may succeed, experts say.

  • People online are celebrating Emma Watson's best acting roles after her agent says her career is 'dormant'

    The "Harry Potter" star's agent said she's "not taking on new commitments," which led fans to believe that she's retiring from acting (she isn't).

  • A former agent projects Dak Prescott deal with Dallas Cowboys at $41 million annually

    Any deal signed by Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is going to come with record-setting numbers.

  • 16 little-known facts about the Weasley family that 'Harry Potter' fans may not know

    The Weasleys are the largest family in the series, so even the biggest fans may not have heard all these fun facts and hidden secrets about them.

  • Texas lieutenant governor says people getting huge energy bills 'gambled on a very, very low rate' - but suggests they won't have to pay the full amount

    Texans on variable-rate energy deals were faced with enormous bills as the wholesale price of electricity spiked 10,000% during a winter storm.

  • The surprising real-life age differences between 14 famous movie pairs

    Some on-screen love interest age gaps are surprising, and other times, actors are almost the same age as their on-screen children.

  • Sen. John Cornyn wants to join Bidens on Houston trip to examine storm aftermath

    John Cornyn, who has been criticized for not being in the state during rolling blackouts, said he'd like to join Biden on his Friday trip to Houston.

  • How a Belarusian Teacher and Stay-at-Home Mom Came to Lead a National Revolt

    Svetlana Tikhanovskaya photographed in Brussels on December 15, 2020. On a hot summer day last August, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was pacing up and down her empty apartment in Minsk, the capital of Belarus in Central Europe, her life—and her country—in turmoil. Indeed, it is hard to imagine how Tikhanovskaya could have prepared for the jolting transformation of her life.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president

  • CAS reduces ban on Akmal, imposes fine of $27,000

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the ban on international cricketer Umar Akmal to 12 months and fined him 4.25 million rupees ($27,000) for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code. Akmal was suspended in February 2020 for failing to report details of corrupt approaches made to him just before the start of the fifth Pakistan Super League. The PCB’s disciplinary panel last April found Akmal guilty on two charges of separate breaches and handed him a three-year suspension — with the periods of ineligibility to run concurrently.

  • Sturgeon blasts Salmond but faces claim she is 'acting like tin pot dictator'

    Nicola Sturgeon has launched an astonishing attack on Alex Salmond after she was accused of behaving like a “tin pot dictator” who risked bringing UK politics into worldwide disrepute. The First Minister accused her former mentor of inventing an “alternative reality” around claims of sexual assault and suggested it was his behaviour towards women, rather than a grand conspiracy, that were the "root" of the allegations against him. Ms Sturgeon was also forced to deny leaning on Scottish prosecutors to censor damning evidence put forward by Mr Salmond, following a fiasco that saw large chunks of his written testimony deleted. The episode over the written evidence, which saw Holyrood quickly back down to the Crown Office which is run by a member of Ms Sturgeon's government, has been seen as a major humiliation for the legislature.

  • 9 Products to Help You Become a Better Plant Parent

    You can’t buy a green thumb, but at least you can buy the right toolsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest