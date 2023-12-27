Ogdensburg couple forced from home by collapsing basement wall

It was a week before Christmas and the house was quiet. The nightmare began with a loud noise from the basement, jolting the Sewatsky family from their sleep.

The noise was a loud crack caused by the solid concrete wall of the basement breaking loose and moving up to a foot from under the back wall of their Ogdensburg home.

"They said it was just a loud 'crack'," said borough police Chief Stephen Gordon as he explained the events of Dec. 18 at the home on Madison Court in the borough's southern section.

What immediately met the family – husband, Joe; wife, Courtney and their child – was the sight of their home being rendered uninhabitable. The future vision is of months and possibly years fighting with an insurance company that says it won't cover the damages to the house and the estimated cost of $100,000 or more to restore the basement wall.

The family has not responded to requests for comment. The narrative has been provided by the police chief and Alyssa Norcia, a family friend who started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising money to sustain the family which, as the page notes, faces "tremendous financial and emotional hardship as they navigate their way through this crisis."

Gordon said nobody was injured, but the rear wall of the home has continued to settle because the foundation was moved in a curve inward, with the middle of the poured concrete wall being about "a foot, foot-and-a-half" in.

Initially, according to Norcia, there was thought that a backyard pool, installed by a previous owner who acted as her own contractor, may have been the trigger that led to the event. Under that theory, improper backfill around the pool caused voids in the ground.

Another theory is that, like known spots in the borough as well as neighboring Franklin, an old abandoned mine shaft is collapsing, causing the earth to settle. Yet another theory is that the area on which the house, as well as the entire neighborhood was built in the late 1950s and early 1960s, had been a "tailings deposit." Tailings are the remains of the mining process after the sought-for minerals have been taken out.

But Gordon said the property was "just farm fields" before homes in the development were built along streets named after presidents, such as Washington, Lincoln, Grant and Madison.

The area lies near the base of Hamburg and Sparta mountains to the east and the Wallkill River to the west.

Gordon said there has been lots of rain in the area over the past month. The National Weather Service automated station at the Sussex Airport, a couple miles northwest of the borough, had recorded nearly 4 inches of rain in the week before, including 2.4-inches that weekend.

The chief said the borough fire department and police were the first responders to the scene and later the state building inspector condemned the property, declaring it a hazard. As a result, the Sewatskys have not been allowed to get back inside.

Because the borough is small, it relies on the state to provide building inspector services and that person is only at the borough hall one day a week.

County property records show that the 1,833 square-foot house was built in 1960. The family bought the house for $350,000 in March 2021. The house sits on a nearly half-acre corner lot.

"They are a young couple just starting out," wrote Norcia in an email to the Herald. "They did all of their due diligence when buying this home and it failed them."

