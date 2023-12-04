Ogdensburg International Airport expansion underway

Dec. 4—OGDENSBURG — An expansion project is underway that officials say will turn Ogdensburg International Airport into a regional transportation hub.

The project, which was awarded $18 million from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul's $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, will expand the check-in, ticketing and baggage drop-off areas, construct a new canopy over the curbside drop-off/pickup area, install new passenger information display systems and "make other improvements to enhance the passenger experience," an announcement from the governor's office said. Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2025.

A new, multi-purpose great room will also be created to provide community space for civic gatherings, conferences, business meetings and other public events.

"The modernization of Ogdensburg International Airport marks a pivotal step forward in bolstering our regional infrastructure and enhancing the travel experience for residents and visitors alike," Steven J. Lawrence, executive director of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, said in a statement. "The innovative 'adaptive terminal' model transforms the terminal into a multifunctional community asset — with a new 'Great Room' building as its centerpiece. This project underscores the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority's commitment to fostering economic growth and connectivity within our regional community. We are greatly appreciative of Governor Hochul, Assembly Member (Scott) Gray, and Senator (Mark) Walczyk for their unwavering support of this project."

Constructed in 1980, the Ogdensburg International Airport's terminal handled as many as 26,921 enplanements a year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the facility lacks adequate space to comfortably handle the current passenger flow or accommodate the expected levels of growth in the coming years.

The project, which has a total estimated cost of $21.5 million and is expected to create 195 jobs, will renovate the terminal building to create a multi-purpose facility that better serves passengers and air carriers, and attracts new visitors and businesses to the region. Terminal improvements include an expansion of the lobby for check-in, ticketing, and baggage drop; additional restrooms; expanded screening, concession and baggage claim areas; upgraded security doors, sprinklers and Wi-Fi; new sanitation and water fill stations; upgraded disinfection treatment within the HVAC system; an extended entrance canopy with an elongated curbside drop-off/pickup area; an outdoor courtyard with tables, chairs and planters; and solar panels and electrical passenger vehicle/equipment charging stations

Monday's announcement on the beginning of construction at Ogdensburg International Airport builds on a recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Transportation to support port improvement projects under the federal Port Infrastructure Development Program. The Port of Ogdensburg was recently awarded more than $5.1 million to expand its main dock terminal while making port enhancements to reduce choke points while increasing the size and number of vessels that can be docked simultaneously.

"I would like to commend the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority (OBPA) leadership for applying and congratulate them on being awarded $18M for a transformative project that would convert the Ogdensburg International Airport into a regional hub for the North Country," said David W. Forsythe, R-Ogdensburg, who chairs the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators. "Through their hard work and forward thinking, OBPA ensures that the Airport will be an economic engine that can contribute to the economy in St. Lawrence County for many years to come. This will provide a great benefit to county residents and our regional and international visitors. On behalf of the County, I would also like to thank the Governor for her creative approach to the Upstate Airport Economic Development & Revitalization Competition. The dedication of $230M across New York State will go a long way in making necessary improvements to airports and specifically help our Region stabilize air travel for the future."