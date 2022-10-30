Ogdensburg man convicted of rape

Oct. 30—OGDENSBURG — A jury took less than one day to convict an Ogdensburg man of predatory sexual assault upon a child, among other charges, Friday afternoon in St. Lawrence County Courthouse.

Clifford W. Mayette, 53, was convicted on six counts of predatory sexual assault upon a child, one count of second-degree rape, three counts of third-degree rape, one count of second-degree criminal sex act, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to a news release from the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office.

The release states that the evidence at trial established that, between 2012 and 2021, Mayette raped and sexually abused a child with whom he was acquainted.

"This defendant committed horrific acts of sexual abuse on an innocent child for 10 years and has now been brought to justice," said St. Lawrence County Attorney Gary M. Pasqua.

"My office will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute sexual offenders that prey upon our children. I commend the bravery and courage of the victim to come forward in this case."

Mayette is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19. He faces a maximum of six consecutive life sentences in prison.