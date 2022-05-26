Ogdensburg man faces attempted-murder charge after baseball bat attack on woman

May 26—OGDENSBURG — A Wednesday morning baseball bat attack on a woman during a domestic incident at a Spring Street residence has led to an Ogdensburg man facing a number of charges including second-degree attempted murder.

Ryan J. Joanette, 35, of 217 Spring St., was charged Wednesday evening by city police with second-degree attempted murder, a Class A2 felony; first-degree assault, a Class B felony; first-degree robbery, a Class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class E felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

A news release issued by the Ogdensburg Police Department stated that the charges stem from a report of an assault at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at Mr. Joanette's residence on Spring Street.

When city police responded they found a female victim who had suffered serious physical injuries from being struck in the head and arms numerous times with a baseball bat by Mr. Joanette, police said.

The woman was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment.

Mr. Joanette was located later that morning and was taken into custody by a state police K-9 unit.

"There was no danger to the general public during this incident. The suspect was in a relationship with the victim and this is a case of domestic violence," the news release stated.

Mr. Joanette was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court before Judge Keith S. Massey and was represented by St. Lawrence County Public Defender James M. McGahan.

Mr. McGahan waived the reading of the charges and entered a not guilty plea for Mr. Joanette.

Mr. McGahan asked the court that "bail be set at a reasonable amount," since Mr. Joanette is a lifelong resident of Ogdensburg, has four children, two with the alleged victim, and has family that live in the city where he could stay.

Judge Massey took note of the violent felonies that Mr. Joanette was accused of as well as a past record of three misdemeanor convictions, a DWAI conviction and two bench warrants that City Court had to issue for failing to appear and remanded him to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.

A preliminary hearing was set for 2 p.m. Tuesday in City Court.

City police state that the investigation is ongoing and that if any member of the public heard or saw the altercation early Wednesday morning in the area between Spring Street and Oak Street, they are encouraged to call the police department at (315) 393-1551.

City police was assisted by state police, state police K-9 unit, St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office.