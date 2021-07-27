Ogdensburg man facing multiple larceny, weapons charges after week of arrests

Jul. 27—OGDENSBURG — A city man has been arrested four times this month on weapons charges and in connection with several larceny investigations.

Andrew M. Petrie, 20, was charged by Ogdensburg police Sunday at his Congress Street residence with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies, stemming from larceny complaints from the last two weeks. He was additionally charged with petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief and making a false written statement, all misdemeanors.

Police said they found several stolen items damaged or defaced. The Sunday charges were filed in addition to those related to mid-week incidents also in the city.

Mr. Petrie was charged during a July 21 traffic stop with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, for allegedly possessing metal knuckles and a knife, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.

The next day, he was again arrested for allegedly stealing a muzzleloader rifle from Walmart, 3000 Ford St. Extension. The muzzleloader incident resulted in third-degree burglary, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon charges.

He was also charged July 17 with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, in connection with a complaint involving an airsoft gun.

Police allege Mr. Petrie was on an ATV when he approached a person and pointed an assault rifle-style airsoft gun at them.

Mr. Petrie was arraigned on the new charges Monday in City Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on a total $2,205 cash bail.