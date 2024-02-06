Ogdensburg man sentenced to 2-6 years in prison for drowning death of infant daughter

Feb. 6—CANTON — An Ogdensburg man was sentenced to up to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to the drowning death of his 11-month-old daughter in May 2022.

In St. Lawrence County Court Monday, Trevor J. Samarco, 35, was sentenced by Judge Gregory P. Storie to two to six years in prison. Samarco pleaded guilty in December to a felony count of second-degree manslaughter and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

At the time of his arrest, Ogdensburg police said he put the infant in a bathtub and then went to sleep in another room, later finding the baby unresponsive on May 11, 2022.

Samarco has been an inmate of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, where he is serving 16 months to four years for an unrelated felony charge of first-degree criminal contempt.