Ogdensburg mayor charged with harassment for allegedly pushing now-retired fire captain

Sydney Schaefer, Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.

Feb. 18—OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly has formally been charged with harassment in connection with an incident where he allegedly pushed a former city fire captain to the ground outside City Hall last year.

Mayor Skelly, 61, was charged by state police Wednesday with second-degree harassment, state police Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman confirmed Thursday. He was issued a summons returnable to Fowler Town Court on March 16.

Mayor Skelly said Thursday that he plans to fight the charge.

"It's not true and I'm going to fight it," Mayor Skelly said.

According to a complaint filed Dec. 29 of last year in City Court, Mayor Skelly is alleged to have physically harassed a person outside City Hall on Dec. 9, 2020. It was later confirmed the person allegedly pushed by the mayor was now-retired Fire Capt. Gerald H. Mack. The incident was also reportedly caught on camera.

Even though police began investigating shortly before the complaint was filed in December, the case was moved from City Court to Canton Town Court after justices recused themselves. Once the case was in Canton, more justices recused themselves, resulting in the case being kicked back to St. Lawrence County Court Judge Gregory P. Storie in order to determine a viable local court option. The case was then moved to Fowler Town Court.

The Ogdensburg Police Department, then state police, were called to City Hall ahead of the Dec. 9 special meeting as councilors met to pass the 2021 city budget. Dozens of demonstrators concerned about staffing cuts to the city fire department lined Ford and Caroline streets in protest that night. With the passing of the budget, seven positions were eliminated from the fire department.

Five layoff notices were issued, instead of seven, and later executed Jan. 1 as Mr. Mack opted for retirement and another firefighter was out on leave, but four of the five men laid off have since been brought back to work.

Jacob Thornton is the last remaining laid-off firefighter.

Describing the altercation that day, Mayor Skelly previously told the Times he was wrongfully accused of pushing Mr. Mack, who he remembers saying, "If you touch me you are getting arrested."

The mayor said Mr. Mack was blocking his path, then fell to the ground and claimed he had been pushed.

Recommended Stories

  • Aldi opening new stores and expanding curbside pickup with Instacart to 500 more locations in 2021

    Aldi is doubling down on curbside pickup. The discount grocer is expanding its curbside pickup to approximately 500 more stores by the end of 2021.

  • Texas prices for lodging, necessities skyrocket amid storm

    Officials in Texas say the winter storm that knocked out power and water to millions of residents is providing an opportunity for some unscrupulous merchants to take advantage of the situation by charging exorbitant prices for essential supplies. A system set up Wednesday in Houston for residents to report incidents of price gouging received more than 450 complaints in less than 20 hours, said Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, the chief civil attorney for Texas' largest county. “The main types of things we're seeing is hotels setting prices at ridiculous rates," Menefee said.

  • Justin Bieber Valentine’s Day TikTok Livestream Draws Over 4 Million Unique Viewers

    Justin Bieber’s Valentine’s Day partnership with TikTok for a full-length live performance “Journals live from the Drew house” drew more than 4 million unique views. The event, which was social media app’s first-ever full-length single-artist live performance, was the most-viewed livestream in TikTok history, according to the company. The livestream, #JournalsLive, marked Bieber’s first performance […]

  • Activists hammer Mayor Lori Lightfoot for spending $281.5M in federal COVID-19 money on Chicago police payroll

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to use $281.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to cover Chicago Police Department payroll costs during the early months of the pandemic drew an angry rebuke Thursday from activists and aldermen who said the money could have instead provided badly needed housing, health care and business lifelines to struggling residents. During a news conference ...

  • This is what Facebook looks like in Australia after the social media giant pulled all news content

    Facebook pulled all news content from Australia, and is banning users worldwide from sharing Australian news content. Here's what that looks like.

  • Saudi Arabia has invested billions in Activision, EA and Take-Two

    Mohammad bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s controversial Crown Prince, has pushed his country to acquire stakes in three major game video game publishers.

  • Cambodia adopts China-style internet gateway amid opposition crackdown

    Cambodia's government has issued a decree establishing a China-style internet gateway that will allow online traffic to be controlled and monitored, prompting local concern that democratic freedoms could be under threat. The 11-page decree announced on Wednesday seeks to facilitate and manage internet connections to help revenue collection, protect national security and maintain social order, culture and tradition. The gateway's operator will support authorities with "measures to prevent and disconnect all network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs".

  • Italy's new PM Draghi promises sweeping reforms, urges national unity

    Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on Italians on Wednesday to pull together to help rebuild the country following the coronavirus pandemic and promised his new government would introduce sweeping reforms to revitalise the battered economy. In his maiden speech to parliament, the former head of the European Central Bank said his broad-based administration would throw all its efforts into defeating COVID-19, while looking to leave a stronger, greener nation for future generations. "Today we have, as did the governments of the immediate post-war period, the possibility, or rather the responsibility, to launch a new reconstruction," Draghi told the Senate, ahead of a mandatory confidence vote that he won by a huge margin.

  • Preschooler writes thank you note to Massachusetts sanitation workers

    A local sanitation worker discovered the note during one of his trash runs and says it was better than any money tip he could have gotten.

  • Trump calls McConnell a ‘dour, sullen’ political hack in scathing statement

    ‘He is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country.’ Former President Donald Trump has maintained a low profile since leaving Washington DC last month but on Tuesday he made time to declare war on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said in the statement, per CNN.

  • Japan appoints female Olympic head after sexism row

    A woman who has competed in seven Olympic Games has been named president of Tokyo 2020.Seiko Hashimoto resigned as Olympics minister on Thursday, paving the way for her to take up the role of head of the Olympic Organising Committee.She said she had the backing of Japan's Prime Minister:"Suga said kind words that if I become a president of the organizing committee, he hopes me to do my utmost effort to make the Tokyo Games welcomed by the Japanese people, and he also said the government would firmly support that."Hashimoto replaces Yoshiro Mori who was forced to resign last week after saying that women talk too much.The sexism row that his comments stirred marked a fresh blow to the Games, which have already been delayed by a year due to the health crisis.A recent poll in Japan showed that 80% of the public thought it shouldn't go ahead as scheduled in July.The saga also shone a spotlight on the deep rooted sexism that still exists in Japanese society.Hashimoto will bring a wealth of experience to the role.A lawmaker in Japan's ruling party, she has served as the Olympics minister, doubling as minister for women's empowerment, since 2019.Hashimoto took part in four Winter Olympics as a speed skater and three Summer Olympics as a cyclist.

  • New Zealand's Ardern announces free sanitary products in all schools to beat period poverty

    All New Zealand schools will have free access to sanitary products from June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday, an initiative aimed at stamping out period poverty in the country. The announcement follows a successful pilot programme launched around the middle of last year, which provided free period products to about 3,200 young people in 15 schools. “Providing free period products at school is one way the Government can directly address poverty, help increase school attendance, and make a positive impact on children’s well-being,” Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

  • NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet

    Almost 50 years after the first casualty at Mars, NASA is attempting its hardest Martian touchdown yet. The rover named Perseverance is headed Thursday for a compact 5-mile-by-4-mile (8-kilometer-by-6.4-kilometer) patch on the edge of an ancient river delta. The once submerged terrain also could hold evidence of past life, all the more reason to gather samples at this spot for return to Earth 10 years from now.

  • Texan pleads for help online as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm during storm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says the firearms displayed behind her during a virtual House committee meeting 'are ready for use' upon being mocked for her 'unsafe gun storage'

    "If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a Democrat said. "But this is our hearing room."

  • Trump ‘refused’ to meet Nikki Haley at Mar-a-Lago

    Haley slammed media for stoking ‘nonstop Republican civil war,’ adding that reporting on Republican feuds is ‘calculated strategy to pit conservatives against one another’

  • Lauren Boebert uses pile of guns as Zoom background in Congressional meeting

    The congresswoman was criticised by her Democratic colleagues for her ‘gun fetish’

  • Man found frozen to death in his recliner in Texas as winter storm death toll rises

    Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores says three people have died this week due to frigid temperatures

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Protest at Cruz home calling for resignation as ex-president ‘misses’ White House

    Follow the latest updates

  • Surreal photos from Texas’ sub-zero weather: A frozen fish tank and icicles on a ceiling fan

    Sub-zero temperatures have brought extraordinary scenes in recent days, as many struggle amid widespread power outages