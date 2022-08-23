Ogdensburg mayor charged with making false statements

Aug. 23—CANTON — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was charged Tuesday by sheriff's deputies with making a pair of false statements to law enforcement.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe confirmed that Mr. Skelly was charged with two counts of providing a false statement, misdemeanors, late Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Skelly was still being processed by the sheriff's office Tuesday afternoon; it was unclear if he would be arraigned or released on an appearance ticket.

More information would follow in a press release, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff declined to disclose details of the case.

"We, along with the district attorney's office, received a complaint from an individual. The investigation was completed on that complaint. We conferred with the district attorney (Gary M. Pasqua) and both agreed there was probable cause for an arrest. So that is all I am going to speak on that because obviously it's a pending case. I cannot go any further into particulars because it is pending," Sheriff Bigwarfe said, "other than to say let the judicial process follow its course."