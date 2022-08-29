Ogdensburg mayor gets September court date for false statement charges

Aug. 29—HEUVELTON — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly will appear in Oswegatchie Town Court in September to answer charges of making false statements to Ogdensburg police last November.

Mr. Skelly, 63, will appear before Oswegatchie Town Justice Lindsey Cougler-Bouchey at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 for court action following last week's pair of charges of providing a false statement, misdemeanors.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office made the arrest on Aug. 23 following a complaint that was received "pursuant to an investigation in November of 2021 that occurred at the Ogdensburg Police Department."

The charges stem from the November arrest of Gerald H. Mack, a retired captain with the Ogdensburg Fire Department, who was accused by Mr. Skelly of slashing tires at his residence. On May 24, Mr. Mack had charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, dismissed in Lisbon Town Court due to a lack of evidence.

The complaint filed by the sheriff's office states that on Nov. 9, 2021, at about 3:30 p.m., Mr. Skelly did "knowingly make a false written statement to Ogdensburg Police Detective Jarret N. Leclair."

"Said defendant did provide, sign, and complete a written supporting deposition which included 'I showed him where I saw Gerald Mack and could easily identify him as I saw his face,'" the complaint says.

According to the complaint, video surveillance captured from the incident suggests that Mr. Mack was not seen by the defendant.

Mr. Mack's case was reviewed by Franklin County acting District Attorney Jonathan J. Miller, who was the special prosecutor assigned to the case. In court documents, Mr. Miller stated that video evidence showed that Mr. Mack was at the Stewart's Shops at 703 Ford St. between 7:50 and 7:52 p.m., the exact time that someone was running down Elizabeth Street away from the scene of the reported tire slashing.

Following the dismissal of charges against Mr. Mack, Ogdensburg police announced that the investigation of the tire slashings would not continue.

The history between Mr. Skelly and Mr. Mack began when Mr. Mack, an outspoken opponent of the mayor's dealings with the fire department since being elected in November 2019, had accused Mr. Skelly of pushing him on Dec. 9, 2020, outside of city hall the night of a special City Council meeting to adopt the city's 2021 budget. In December 2021, Mr. Skelly was found not guilty of second-degree harassment in that case before Fowler Town Justice Timothy Knowlton in a bench trial.