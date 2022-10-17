Ogdensburg mayor's case transferred to Oswegatchie Town Court

Oct. 17—OGDENSBURG — The criminal case against Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly for allegedly making false statements to Ogdensburg police is heading back to Oswegatchie Town Court.

Mr. Skelly was set to appear in Ogdensburg City Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday to answer for two counts of making a false statement, both misdemeanors. St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies refiled the charges on Sept. 25 in city court after previous charges, filed in Oswegatchie Town Court, were dismissed Sept. 21 by Justice Lindsey Cougler-Bouchey who ruled that the charges should not have been filed in Oswegatchie's court, but in the city of Ogdensburg where the alleged crime occurred.

On Friday, Ogdensburg City Court received an order from St. Lawrence County Court transferring Mr. Skelly's case to Oswegatchie due to conflicts of interest between city judges Marcia L. LeMay and Keith S. Massey Jr.

It's unclear when Mr. Skelly would appear in Oswegatchie Town Court. The town court offices are closed through Wednesday.

The charges stem from an investigation into the slashing of tires at Mr. Skelly's home last November. Mr. Skelly accused Gerald H. Mack, a retired captain with the Ogdensburg Fire Department, of the tire slashing. On May 24, Mr. Mack had charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, dismissed in Lisbon Town Court due to lack of evidence.

The complaint against Mr. Skelly by sheriff's deputies states that on Nov. 9, 2021, Mr. Skelly "knowingly made a false written statement to Ogdensburg Police Detective Jarret N. Leclair."