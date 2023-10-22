Ogdensburg police move community meeting to bigger venue at City Hall

Oct. 22—OGDENSBURG — Due to an overwhelming response from the public, the venue of the community meeting with the Ogdensburg Police Department scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to City Hall at 330 Ford St.

The community meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers. It had originally been set for the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave., but the public's response prompted the change, according to city police.

"The Police Department has received an overwhelming positive response for this meeting and wants to make sure there is adequate space for all to attend," stated a press release Friday.

The purpose of the meeting, according to city police, is to discuss current crime trends in the city of Ogdensburg with its citizens and community stakeholders.

"Police department staffing, bail reform, police reform, homelessness and other various topics will also be discussed," the release said. "It is the goal of the Police Department to bring the citizens of the City and pertinent stake holders together in one place and begin to work towards a common goal."

While the public can attend in person, the meeting can also be watched remotely by using the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3548747880566784859 or by calling 1-562-247-8422 and entering access code -694-377-998.

There will be no remote participation available for those viewing online.