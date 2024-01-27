Ogdensburg seeks candidates for vacant seat on City Council

Jan. 27—OGDENSBURG — Candidates are being sought to fill a vacancy on Ogdensburg's City Council.

On Monday, Councilor Michael B. Powers announced that he would be resigning as a member of the City Council on Jan. 30, citing his pending retirement from the New York State Department of Corrections & Community Supervision (DOCCS) on Jan. 31.

Although Powers told fellow councilors that he has every "intention of putting my name in to obtain this seat back" the city summoned its Vacancy Committee that is required to fill any openings on City Council.

Powers was on the City Council from 2008 to 2012 and served the remainder of a two-year term prior to being re-elected in November of 2021.

On Thursday, the committee met at City Hall to establish the submission procedure for those interested in filling the opening on council.

Anyone interested can submit a resume outlining their experience as well as a cover letter explaining why they would want to serve to City Clerk Cathy Jock by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.

Any questions regarding the process can be directed to Vacancy Committee members Laura Ashley at 315-323-2768, Mark Knowlton at 315-322-1714 or Doug Loffler at 315-528-2351.

Following the deadline for submissions, the committee will meet on Monday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. at City Hall to review and discuss any candidates. The meeting is open to the public.

"The committee is required to recommend three candidates to City Council at least seven days prior to the meeting at which the vote to fill the vacancy shall be held. City Council will vote on the appointment of one candidate to fill the current vacancy at the regular City Council meeting on February 12, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.," stated a press release on the process.

Submissions may be submitted in-person to the City Clerk's Office in Room 4 at City Hall; placed in the drop box at City Hall located just left of handicap entrance on Caroline Street marked for "City Clerk Cathy Jock"; faxed to (315) 393-1136; or emailed to cjock@ogdensburg.org.