OGE Energy Corp.: Attractive Value Above-Average Dividend Yield

Utility stocks should be primarily thought of as income investments. To a certain extent they can be considered as bond alternatives. Not bond replacements, instead, an alternative income producing asset that has advantages and disadvantages over fixed income and common stocks in general.

For starters, most utility stocks are regulated and therefore operate with government regulatory protection. Frankly, this is both a negative and an advantage. The negative is that the regulatory environment that the utility operates in can have a major impact on how well they can perform as a business and therefore how well they can serve their shareholders. On a more positive note, they also operate with government regulatory protection serving as a barrier to entry that protects them from competitors. Being regulated also produces a level of stability and predictability that unregulated companies do not have.

As a general statement, utilities tend to be less volatile than most stocks, and most importantly provide an inflation hedge over fixed income alternatives like bonds. However, although utility stocks can provide a growing income stream, and if purchased at sound valuation some capital appreciation potential, their growth rates tend to be low relative to other companies.

In the same vein, utility stocks tend to be resistant, not immune, but resistant to economic cycles because demand for utilities does not change very much even during recessions. People need to heat their homes in the winter and cool their homes in the summer. They might turn their thermostats up or down accordingly, but they rarely turn them off.

However, potential investors should also be cognizant of the reality that the growth rates of regulated utility stocks are controlled, and to an extent restricted. Consequently, when considering investing in utilities, their low rates of growth heighten the necessity to be very disciplined with valuation that is greater than it is for most companies operating in other more opportunistic industries.

In summary, many investors consider utility companies as conservative noncyclical investments with low volatility while providing an inflation hedge over fixed income alternatives like bonds. Consequently, the general stability of the revenues of a regulated utility coupled with their above-average and modestly growing dividend yields make them especially suitable for investors living off the income their portfolios provide.

Nevertheless, despite these general characteristics, it is important that prospective investors also recognize that it is a market of utility stocks just like it is a market of stocks. In other words, some utility stock investments are better than others.

OGE Energy Corp (OGE).

The following profile is taken directly from OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s website:

“OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), a regulated electric utility. OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP.

OG&E serves more than 858,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, with an electric transmission and distribution system that spans 30,000 square miles. With approximately 7,081 megawatts of capacity, OG&E generates electricity from natural gas, low-sulfur coal, wind and solar. We work diligently to enhance the customer experience, while ensuring our rates remain low, currently more than 30% below the national average. Low rates and high customer satisfaction are significant competitive advantages as we seek to grow our customer base.”

As the following adjusted (operating) earnings and price correlated FAST Graph illustrates, OGE Energy has grown earnings at an average rate of 4.2% since 2001. Although earnings have been moderately cyclical at times, the company did remain profitable during both the 2001 and the 2008 recessions. Moreover, the company’s dividend was stable and even grew moderately during the great recession of 2008.