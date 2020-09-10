Ogilvy Named Network of the Year by D&AD

DAVID Miami Named D&AD Agency of the Year, Wins Coveted Black Pencil

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D&AD, the worldwide non-profit organization that celebrates excellence in design and advertising, has named Ogilvy Network of the Year in recognition of the outstanding work it has done for clients across disciplines. Additionally, DAVID Miami, one of Ogilvy's specialty brand companies, captured the Agency of the Year honor.

This year 17 Ogilvy offices around the world contributed to this recognition by collectively winning 7 Yellow pencils, 9 Graphite, 16 Wood, and 23 Shortlists. D&AD also awarded a coveted Black Pencil to Burger King's "Moldy Whopper" campaign, which was the result of a creative collaboration between DAVID Miami, INGO Stockholm, and Publicis.

Ogilvy was recognized in a wide range of categories from Digital, Experiential, and Branding to Impact, PR and Packaging Design for its work for clients such as ALDI, Burger King, Coca-Cola, IBM, KFC, Kraft Heinz, Lego, Mondelez, Pernod Ricard, SC Johnson, Tyson, and Volvo, among others.

Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, said: "We want to thank our clients who entrust us with their brands and have the courage to embrace big, bold ideas. This incredible recognition is a reflection of the innovative and passionate talent we have across our global network—they are the driving force behind the groundbreaking creativity that we deliver to help grow our clients' brands and businesses."

This is the second Network of the Year award Ogilvy has received this year, following The One Show honor in June; it also marks the second Agency of the Year win for DAVID Miami.

A full list of D&AD Award winners can be found here.

Ogilvy has been producing iconic, culture-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder David Ogilvy opened up shop in 1948. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 132 offices in 83 countries. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brand's needs through six core capabilities: Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com , or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy .

