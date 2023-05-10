Ogre of the Ardennes’ ex-wife faces trial over Briton’s murder in France

Joanna Parish murder victim Paris France - PA

The wife of the serial killer accused of murdering British student Joanna Parrish must stand trial in November, French prosecutors demanded.

It came after a Netflix documentary shone new light on the role Monique Olivier played in allegedly helping her husband kidnap, rape and kill his victims in a spree between the late Eighties and early Nineties.

The body of Parrish, a Leeds University language student, was found in the River Yonne near Auxerre, Burgundy in 1990, a day after she was reported missing.

Michel Fourniret, the main suspect nicknamed the “Ogre of the Ardennes”, died in 2021, making his ex-wife the only living suspect in Parrish’s case.

Olivier met Fourniret while he was serving time in prison for sexually assaulting a dozen young women, agreeing a bizarre pact that she would find him virgins to rape if he would kill her then-husband – which he never did.

Prosecutors have faced pressure in recent weeks to prosecute Olivier after a Netflix documentary circled back on her involvement aiding her husband.

According to the creators of Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil, victims were “reassured” to get in Fourniret’s car because his wife was with him.

Parrish, from Gloucestershire, was working as a language assistant in Burgundy when a man answered an advert she had put in a local paper offering English lessons.

Her body was discovered shortly after she agreed to him.

According to the Netflix documentary, the fact that Olivier was working alongside Fourniret resulted in many more victims.

“Because she was in the car [with Fourniret] victims were reassured,” Michelle Fines, the journalist and producer of the documentary, told the BBC in March.

“The parents of Joanna Parrish always wondered how it was possible that their daughter could go with a man. But when they knew there was a couple, they understood how it could have been possible.”

Prosecutors filed their request for a trial, arguing Ms Olivier should face charges of “complicity in kidnapping and kidnapping murder, followed or accompanied by rape of Joanna Parrish”.

Olivier is already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for complicity in four murders and a gang rape committed by Fourniret.

She has also received a 20-year term for complicity in a fifth, financially motivated murder by her former husband.

After Fourniret was released from prison in 1987, they lived together – buying a chateau with stolen gold dug up from a graveyard – and had a son.

However, in 2004, she accused him of the murders of nine young women and teenagers, of which he admitted to eight. He was sentenced to life in jail in 2008 and the pair divorced in 2010.

Olivier is now the only living suspect in Parrish’s case.

Despite Fourniret and Olivier being key suspects in the initial investigation into Parrish’s death, the case was closed in 2011 after judges decided there was not enough evidence for the case to stand trial.

Fourniret later confessed to Parrish’s murder in 2018.

The latest request to put his ex-wife on trial came following a new investigation conducted by a special cold case unit launched in 2022.

According to investigators, Olivier played a key role in luring Parrish into Fourniret’s van so he could rape and murder her. The 20-year-old’s naked body was later found in a river, having been raped and strangled.

