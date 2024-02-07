Ogunquit River Painters: New art group forms in historic art colony in Ogunquit, Maine

OGUNQUIT, Maine — A group of local visual artists is forming a new group called Ogunquit River Painters.

The intent of the group, according to its founders, is to re-establish a "community whose work reflects the rich tradition and styles of those painters who came to Ogunquit over a century ago and founded a thriving art colony."

Artists Ric Della Bernada and Claire Bigbee are members of the new art group Ogunquit River Painters.

Ogunquit has a rich artistic history tracing back to Charles Woodbury in the early 1900s. The natural beauty of the Seacoast attracted him and many other artists who established a thriving summer art colony. With the opening of the Ogunquit Playhouse in 1933, the town quickly became more popular with beachgoers and those seeking cultural enrichment.

The Ogunquit Museum of American Art, which Henry Strater founded in 1951 as “The Museum of Art of Ogunquit,” has historically exhibited past and present artists from the area.

Ogunquit River Painters founders are Claire Bigbee, Ric Della Bernarda, Paul Noel, and Doug Taylor. They intend to partner with Ogunquit town management, local businesses, and existing art establishments to promote other local artists.

“We not only need to celebrate this rich artistic history, but we have a responsibility to do what we can to continue to bring new art enthusiasts to the area by attracting, encouraging, and supporting artists of all types,” said Bigbee.

"Perkins Cove Footbridge” by artist Ric Della Bernada. The Ogunquit River Painters will have their first group show on Friday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cliff House Maine.

Ogunquit River Painters intends to work with the town to initiate new programs to attract artists and art businesses. These future proposals include a parking program for artists to visit and paint for the day, incentives for art galleries to come to Ogunquit, and more art events in town to benefit businesses and attract tourists with an interest in art. In addition, Ogunquit River Painters would like to work with the Ogunquit Museum of American Art to continue Henry Strater’s original vision for art “of Ogunquit.”

Ogunquit River Painters, with guest artists Janis Sanders, Annie Stone and Markus Sebastiani, will have their first group show on Friday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cliff House Maine at 591 Shore Road, Cape Neddick, Maine. The public is welcome to meet the artists and view their work.

For artists interested in joining Ogunquit River Painters or for more information, visit www.ogunquitriverpainters.com or contact ogunquitriverpainters@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ogunquit River Painters: New art group forms in Ogunquit, Maine