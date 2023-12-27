Oh baby! These were the most popular baby names in Rhode Island in 2023

Oh baby! The Rhode Island Department of Health is sharing the preliminary list of 2023's most popular baby names in Rhode Island.

The list has changed slightly from last year when Charlotte, Amelia, and Isabella were the most popular female names and Liam, Noah and Owen were the most popular male names, according to RIDOH. All six names are still in the top 10 this year, but some of them have changed position.

The list won't be finalized until the end of February, but here's an early look at the most popular baby names in Rhode Island.

Most popular girl baby names in Rhode Island in 2023

Charlotte Sophia Olivia Amelia Emma Nora Luna Isabella Mia Isla

Most popular boy baby names in Rhode Island in 2023

Noah Liam James Theodore Lucas Michael Julian Benjamin Henry Luca

