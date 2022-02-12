Oh Canada. Akron-area man could face felony for bomb threat misdirected to Ottawa, Ohio

An Akron-area man's alleged attempt to disrupt police services in Canada's capital city on Monday may result in a felony charge of making a false alarm after he mistakenly called Putnam County 911 dispatch in Ottawa, Ohio.

The phone calls coincide with mass demonstrations in Canada protesting COVID-19 measures.

"He called in and reported that he was going to set off a bomb in Ottawa," said Putnam County Sheriff's Capt. Brad Brubaker.

Brubaker said the dispatcher kept the man on the phone for 10 minutes or more. Dispatchers were confused when the caller said he was at a KFC restaurant, when there is none in the village of 4,500 residents about 50 miles southwest of Toledo.

"We had him on the phone and with the locations that he was giving us, we started Googling them and it was in Canada, so we contacted them and let them know what we had going on," Brubaker said.

Following the initial bomb threat, the man called the recorded dispatch line again to report he had been shot.

"He said I'm at this street and that street, so the dispatcher took his information, like he would any other person ... and after he gained all the information that he needed, he said, 'I will contact Ottawa, Canada for you because you're calling Ottawa, Ohio.'

"He said 'Wait; you're in Ohio? ... Oh, I'm not shot, I'm just trying to waste their resources," Brubaker said.

"The dispatcher's like, 'Well, you called us a little bit ago with a bomb threat,'" Brubaker said.

"He admitted it was all false ... He said he was mad about their mask mandates and vaccination requirements," Brubaker added.

He said police were able to trace the calls to the Akron area, and eventually identified the caller through cell phone records.

"He must not watch cop shows," Brubaker said. "The prosecutor is reviewing it to see for what he wants to charge him with."

The Putnam County Prosecutor's Office said Friday it is still investigating the case.

Brubaker said the most serious charge could be a third-degree felony count of making a false alarm, as bombs are considered weapons of mass destruction. A misdemeanor charge of making a false report could stem from the second call.

North of the border, the Ottawa Police Services said Thursday it has issued nearly 1,800 tickets related to the protests. The city has also declared the protests an "occupation," barricaded roads, made arrests and seized and towed vehicles and property.

The police services office also said it had "worked with Ohio police authorities on menacing charges and an arrest in relation to swatting activity."

The services office did not immediately return phone calls seeking further comment.

