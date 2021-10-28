‘Oh This Is It’: Ciara Shows Off Her Sexy In Her Birthday Suit and Fans Are Loving It

Ciara is showing off her sexy in a birthday photo shoot.

The “Goodies” singer revealed her birthday suit in the five-picture post on Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Monday was her actual birthday, but for that day she shared a sweet video of her husband, Russell Wilson, taking her to a romantic dinner with the two of them overlooking the city. In this post, though, it was all about her.

Ciara shows off her birthday suit. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Ciara is sporting a black long-sleeved cut-out Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a black beret. A white mini dress shirt with a tie covered her chest area and stopped at her neck. The dress also came with a black Dolce & Gabbana belt.

Also, Ciara wore a pair of black sheer thigh-high tights and black heels. She went for a sandy blond hair color and wore it all down in a simple style with elegant curls. For makeup, a dark liner covered the top eyelid and the waterline of the eye. What really popped was the red lipstick that she wore.

“Celebrating in my Birthday Suit Archive Dolce 92-93 FW,” the 36-year-old said in the caption. Fans praised her for the sexy but sophisticated look in her comments. “Love the outfit you look amazing,” said one. She also got comments like “Make up so flawless,” and “Foot on necks!! Happy birthday queen.”

Some fans mistook her for Queen Bee Beyoncé. “Come on tell me I’m not the only one who thought she was Beyoncé for a sec.”

According to her Instagram, Ciara received more birthday shoutouts and presents from a few of her friends. Many celebrities sent her bouquets of flowers. Some of those showing her love were Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, and Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia Bryant.