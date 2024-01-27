Oh, what a circus … zebras and camels roam US interstate after trailer catches fire

An officer from Grant County Sheriff's Office leads the group of camels after their rescue - GRANT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Zebras and camels roamed an Indiana freeway on Saturday after a truck hauling them to take part in charity circus performances caught fire.

The tractor-trailer bringing the animals from Florida to Fort Wayne, Indiana, caught fire at about 2am, when it had five zebras, four camels and a miniature horse on board.

A state trooper, a Grant County Sheriff’s deputy, and a third person rescued the animals by leading them off the smoke-filled trailer, said Sgt Steven Glass, of Indiana State Police.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted photos and videos on Facebook of camels walking on the highway and later standing along its shoulder and its median with zebras and law enforcement officers.

The posting included the message, “No harm to our furry friends.”

The zebras took the opportunity for some grazing after being taken to the roadside verge - GRANT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

One video shows some of the zebras munching on grass in a surreal scene several miles east of the city of Marion, about 60 miles north-east of Indianapolis.

“It’s not something we see every day,” said Deputy Brent Ressett with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Both officers involved in the rescue were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and later released, but none of the animals were injured, Mr Ressett said.

The truck driver, a 57-year-old man from Sarasota, Florida, was also not injured.

All northbound lanes of I-69 were closed until about 6:30 am while the area was cleaned up and the animals were taken away by another truck.

The truck was bringing the animals from Florida to Fort Wayne for four weekend performances in the northeastern Indiana city benefitting the Mizpah Shrine Circus, said Steve Trump, the philanthropic organisation’s circus director.

Fire crews extinguished the flames in the trailer while police looked after the animals - GRANT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

He said the performances are annual fundraisers to help pay for the upkeep of the Shrine Center in Fort Wayne to “allow us to use our other fundraisers for what we’re known best for, taking care of kids”.

Mr Trump said the truck’s crew stopped the vehicle along the highway to check a problem with the vehicle and discovered a fire that quickly spread, threatening the animals in its trailer until they were rescued.

The fire destroyed the truck and a second truck was sent from Fort Wayne to pick up the animals from the highway and bring them to Fort Wayne’s Memorial Coliseum to await their roles in the weekend’s circus performances, he added.