Oh deer! Rochester hunt harvested how many does and bucks?

Jan. 16—Dear Answer Man: How many deer were killed in city parks during the recently completed hunting event? — Deer Gary.

Dear Deer Gary,

Hunters use the word "harvested" when talking about taking animals during a hunt. All those animals will be processed and used as food. I'm thinking there's a lot of venison chili coming our way out there.

Anyway, the quick answer to your question is 39. The 2023 Rochester city parks deer bowhunt , which ran from Sept. 16 to New Year's Eve, saw 35 does and four bucks harvested.

Last year — the first year of the hunt — saw 35 total deer harvested. That was 31 does and again four bucks.

Rochester Parks and Recreation Department Director Paul Widman said a lot of work goes into making the hunt safe for the public.

"We have a partnership with the Rochester Archery Club," Widman said. "They prequalify all the hunters. There's a registration system, and all bowhunters have to pass a proficiency test, and meet all state requirements."

The hunters must shoot from a platform so the trajectory of their arrows is downward, reducing the risk that arrows could go somewhere unintended.

Widman said there's a lot of acreage in the parks system but as the deer population in Rochester has grown, there's a danger of overgrazing, which can damage both public and private landscaping, and can be detrimental to the herd overall.

Plus, with more deer in the city, there's a greater chance of deer-vehicle collisions. The Rochester Police Department was consulted on the number of collisions.

Plus, Widman said, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been a great partner in setting up the hunt by looking at the deer numbers and helping the city with its urban wildlife management.

Of course, some people like looking at the deer, so there are always a few people who complain about the hunt, Widman said, but overall there's been lots of support with some private landowners asking the city if there is a way to have a hunt near their neighborhoods to reduce the deer population.

"We've had more support on this than negative response by far," Widman said.

By the way, he added that the DNR tested all the harvested deer for chronic wasting disease. There were no positive test results reported to the city, so that's good news.

Last year, the city held the hunt in nine parks. It was expanded this year to include new areas including a natural area on the Zumbro River near Hy-Vee, expanded areas at Foster Arend Park and the South Zumbro Trail area.

So, while the white stuff from the sky might make the roads more dangerous, Deer Gary, at least as you're slipping and sliding you're less likely to hit a deer.

