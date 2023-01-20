'Oh my god': 911 calls detail what happened inside Evansville Walmart during shooting

EVANSVILLE — "Holy s***. Oh my god. He knows where we are."

A Walmart employee relayed that to Central Dispatch as he hunkered in a back office, hiding from a former employee named Ronald Mosley II who, according to Evansville police, shot one person and chased others through the store with a gun for 15 minutes Thursday night before law enforcement entered and fatally shot him.

"We're in the back office," the caller told a dispatcher during those frantic minutes. "He's right at the door. He's just staring at us ominously."

The man was one of several employees who called police during the upheaval that resulted in one employee getting shot in the head. The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was reportedly struck in the eye, and several employees moved her to safety and rallied around her, using a shirt to apply direct pressure to the wound and pleading with dispatchers to send an ambulance.

Witnesses are interviewed after a shooting at the West Side Walmart located at 335 S. Red Bank Road in Evansville, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

911 calls and dispatch records obtained by the Courier & Press lay out how the shooting unfolded and how shoppers and Walmart workers tried to keep themselves, and others, safe. Several identify Mosley by name, while others frantically but clearly tell dispatchers what they see, even as they hole up in makeshift hiding places and cry.

"Oh my god," one says in a calm, disbelieving voice. "This is so crazy."

Dispatch workers implored Walmart employees to get out of harm's way. Some listened and used their positions to keep others away from the gunman.

One employee who called 911 escaped through the main grocery exit and screamed for arriving customers to stay back.

"Sir, you cannot go in there at this time," an employee says during one of the calls. "Active shooter. Active shooter.”

'Oh my god I need an ambulance'

Seven Evansville police officers and one Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputy eventually entered the store and fatally shot Mosley. But in that harrowing window before the threat ended, 911 callers hid, cried and helped.

According to dispatch records, the incident began in the breakroom. Multiple callers said they were inside the room when Mosley shot the victim. He then moved through the store, chasing different workers. One caller said he was dressed all in black.

Witnesses are interviewed after a shooting at the West Side Walmart located at 335 S. Red Bank Road in Evansville, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Evansville police say a man opened fire inside the store injuring at least one person before he was killed by officers.

Some employees got separated from the victim, while others managed to stay with her. They did their best to keep her awake and supply dispatch with the best information possible.

“Oh my god I need an ambulance," one caller said. "She was shot in the face. She was shot in the face.”

Are you with her? dispatch asked.

“Yes, yes.”

Another caller, who also stayed with the woman, described the woman's injuries. The dispatcher started to tell the caller they need to apply direct pressure, but the caller cut them off.

"Yeah, I know that. That’s already happened, that’s already happened, that’s already happened," they said. "Right now there’s an active shooter and he’s coming back to finish her off, OK?"

According to the calls, employees somehow managed to move the victim outside.

“We are away from the building, but we need an ambulance,” the caller said.

Dispatch then asked if there was an officer with them. The caller said yes, but that the officer had heard shots and left them.

Witnesses gather as police work the scene of a shooting at the West Side Walmart located at 335 S. Red Bank Road in Evansville, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Evansville police say a man opened fire inside the store injuring at least one person before he was killed by officers.

“We’re all by ourselves,” they said. “There’s no cops out here.”

Police eventually ended the threat. Dispatchers told AMR first responders to "stage" until police could clear the scene.

During an update Friday morning, EPD spokeswoman Officer Taylor Merriss said the victim was alert and talking when she was taken away from the scene. Her condition wasn't known as of Friday afternoon.

At the end of one of the calls, a dispatcher thanked an employee for keeping people out of the store and away from danger.

"Not a problem, ma'am," the caller said.

