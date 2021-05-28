‘Oh my God!’: cicada crawls up CNN reporter’s neck on air

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Bekiempis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After 17 years underground, why not 15 minutes of fame?

A single cicada went viral on Thursday after crawling up the CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju’s neck while he was filming. The veteran reporter recoiled, exclaiming several expletives, as his colleagues apparently suppressed good-humored chuckles.

This cicada, presumably one of the brood X bugs that have recently surfaced to mate and then die as per their periodic cycle, appeared as Raju prepared to deliver a report. At first blush, the cicada almost looked like an ovular mic on Raju’s chest. Then, it ascended Raju’s lapel, ultimately winding around his collar.

Raju’s face stiffened a bit as he placed a hand at the back of his neck. “Ugh! Oh my God!” Raju remarked as he removed the insect from his neck. Profanity-blocking bleeps ensued.

“[Expletive] cicada! What the hell? Do I have more on me?” Raju said, turning so that colleagues could see his back. Then came another bleep as Raju asked whether any were in his hair.

“Where are all these [expletive] cicadas coming from?” Raju asked, looking up.

On Friday, Raju addressed the cicada incident on CNN’s New Day.

“The context here is important here,” Raju said. “A couple minutes before that happened, there was actually another cicada that allegedly fell out of my pocket. And that happened as I was waiting to go on.”

Raju said that a producer told him “‘a cicada just fell out of your pocket,’ and I saw it on the ground, and I was a bit stunned”.

“I was indoors – I had just come from outside about 30 minutes before,” Raju explained. “Perhaps a cicada, one of these buggers, jumped on me as I was running back into the Capitol.”

“It crawled up, I thought that was maybe the cord at the back of my neck and no, it was one of those buggers,” he said.

After Raju’s team reviewed the video, they were trying to decide what to do, “everybody on our team said the world needs to see this.” They enlisted the help of a producer’s 15-year-old daughter “to bleep out all my profanity”.

“I’ve got to tell you, those things gross me out,” he remarked.

The “New Day” segment featured the chyron “CNN’s MANU RAJU SURVIVES ATTACK BY CREEPY, CRAWLING CICADA.”

Recommended Stories

  • Suranne Jones reveals dad died after getting COVID

    The actor lost her mother in 2016.

  • Eye Opener: Record number of Americans expected to travel for Memorial Day

    After 14 months of lockdown Americans are ready to get out and hit the road this Memorial Day weekend. Also, a wildfire devastates a small Arizona town, forcing people out of their homes. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • CNN Reporter Manu Raju Bugs Out After Giant Cicada Nearly Ruins Live Shot (Video)

    CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju’s live shot was nearly ruined after a cicada crawled up his lapel and into his collar. The network’s chief congressional correspondent posted a behind-the-scenes video Thursday evening that showed him talking to his field crew at the Capitol, planning their next hit, as a cicada quickly crawled up his blue suit, then disappeared behind his head. Seconds later, he slapped the back of his neck. In the clip uploaded by Raju, there was a little post-production magic: bleeps were added over the four seconds during which he unleashed a slew of swear words. Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021 “What the hell!” Raju said as his colleagues audibly laughed. “Do I have more on me?” Someone assured him he did not, and then the bleeping continued. This summer, billions of the large bugs have descended on Washington, D.C — or rather, they’ve ascended to it. The pesky bugs are Brood X cicadas that emerge from the ground every 17 years; this is one of those years. On Friday morning, Raju appeared on CNN’s “New Day” to discuss the incident, which he horrifically revealed was not an isolated one. “The context here is important,” he insisted, as co-hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar made their disgust clear. “A couple minutes before that happened, there was actually another cicada that allegedly fell out of my pocket and that happened while I was waiting to go on.” He explained he’d been outside interviewing Sen. John Thune before returning indoors. “Perhaps a cicada, one of those buggers, jumped on me as I was running back into the Capitol…” he postulated. See Raju discuss the incident on “New Day” below. JUST NOW: "The context is important here."@mkraju with his first public comments after he found the strength to survive an on-camera #CicadaAttack.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/Wi4Kspassl— John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 28, 2021 Read original story CNN Reporter Manu Raju Bugs Out After Giant Cicada Nearly Ruins Live Shot (Video) At TheWrap

  • Three men charged with hate crimes after antisemitic incidents in Brooklyn

    The suspects are accused of chasing two Jewish teenagers with a baseball bat and yelling antisemitic statements to four men outside a Brooklyn synagogue.

  • My hands show my age. What kind of treatments are there to make them look younger?

    Q. I just had my face-lift and am thrilled. But I can’t stand my hands. Anything you can recommend? Radesse is a product that is calcium-based that can be used safely when injected by an experienced injector. Fat grafting works but requires surgery. Discoloration may be corrected as an outpatient procedure.

  • Miranda Lambert Performs Grease Duet with Husband Brendan McLoughlin: 'Just Call Us Danny and Sandy'

    The couple performed a karaoke version of "Summer Lovin'" while celebrating the opening of Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Bar & Cantina in Nashville

  • Bet $1 on any playoff game and get $1 for every point your team scores*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.

  • Jersey Shore ’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Boy

    The Situation is a dad! Mike and Lauren Sorrentino are proud parents after the birth of their baby boy, Romeo Reign Sorrentino. See the first photo of the youngest Jersey Shore fan below.

  • iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet (Updating Live)

    The 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards kick off Thursday night in a live ceremony held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Usher acts as both host and performer, with a total of 36 categories to be awarded. In a special presentation, Elton John is set to receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award in recognition of […]

  • WATCH: LeBron James gives intense pep talk to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

    Take a look at LeBron James' intense pep talk to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during Game 2 as Caldwell-Pope struggled shooting the ball.

  • Tax Hikes Alone Won’t Pay for Biden’s Budget Plan. The Bond Market Will Need to Pick Up the Slack.

    If passed, the administration’s $6 trillion budget could overheat the economy, threatening to boost historically low interest rates.

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Reward hits $200,000 for road rage gunman who shot boy, 6, dead because his mom flipped him off

    Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward, especially if they have dashcam videos

  • Senate Republicans block Jan. 6 commission to study Capitol insurrection

    Republican senators filibuster a bill to establish a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

  • Black artists have a new vision for Tulsa. Can it heal old divides?

    As Tulsa, Oklahoma, commemorates the 1921 race massacre, a new generation is striving to own and understand that painful history. What can the country learn from its efforts? Part 3 of our podcast “Tulsa Rising.”

  • US seeks freedom for 2 American journalists in Myanmar

    The U.S. State Department said Friday it is deeply concerned about the detention of two American citizens who have been working as journalists in Myanmar, and is pressing that country’s military government for their immediate release. It said in a statement that it will keep seeking the release of Daniel Fenster and Nathan Maung “until they are allowed to return home safely to their families.” Human rights organizations and groups promoting freedom of expression have been calling for the release of both men, as well as all other journalists being held by Myanmar’s military government.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • The UK has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine

    The UK's medicines regulator on Friday approved the Johnson & Johnson single-dose coronavirus vaccine, adding to three others it approved already.