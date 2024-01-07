'Oh my God': Watch TikTok, Twitter videos of apparent tornado rip through Fort Lauderdale

An apparent tornado touched down in Fort Lauderdale Saturday as storms moved through the area.

The twister touched down west of Las Olas, near the Intracoastal Waterway and moved east into the ocean, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis posted on X, formerly Twitter.

No injuries were reported and damage appeared "manageable," Trantalis said.

Crews were working to restore power and clear debris in the affected areas, according to the City of Fort Lauderdale.

The National Weather Service in Miami said in a statement its office is conducting a preliminary storm survey Sunday "in relation to the observed tornado in the Federal Highway and SE 15th St area up towards Las Olas Blvd." A final assessment is expected by the end of the day.

Videos of the weather event unfolding were posted to social media.

Fort Lauderdale tornado videos

TikToker Meghan posted a now-viral video of the twister with the caption, "Two New Yorkers avoiding a snow storm in Fort Lauderdale see their first tornado."

Warning: Video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Certified Consulting Meteorologist Craig Setzer captured video of the tornado noting, "From what I could tell, @NWSMiami issued the warning just in time."

Tornado just east of downtown Ft Lauderdale this afternoon. Was watching the signature on the radar and it looked like it would be close.

Boy was it. From what I could tell, ⁦@NWSMiami⁩ issued the warning just in time. pic.twitter.com/k74EbBqwTg — Craig Setzer, CCM (@CraigSetzer) January 6, 2024

More Fort Lauderdale tornado videos:

Nobody asked but hers my whole video from the tornado yesterday in Fort Lauderdale pic.twitter.com/1W9V3PBXya — deany boy (@d_bethel) January 7, 2024

Tornado touches down in Fort Lauderdale shortly before 6 pm. A tornado warning was issued at 5:45 pm. pic.twitter.com/OJof441S0Y — Rich Healey (@r_heals13) January 6, 2024

Yes, a tornado touched down in the City of Fort Lauderdale last evening. A huge thank you to our City Manager Greg Chavarria, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, FP&L, and the entire Emergency Management team for the immediate response and assessment. pic.twitter.com/yMN5Ip1KtO — Steven Glassman (@stevenmglassman) January 7, 2024

Damage reports from tornado in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

What is a tornado watch and tornado warning?

Tornado watch : Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Tornado warning: Take Action! A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Warnings are issued by your local forecast office. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.

