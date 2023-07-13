‘Oh my goodness. A switch?’ 3 arrested after APD discovers fully automatic guns during traffic stop

Three people were arrested after police said they had guns that could be converted into fully automatic weapons.

On July 7, Atlanta police stopped a group of young men entering a car that smelled of marijuana.

While officers were speaking to the suspects, they admitted to having marijuana in the car.

After police began to search the car, authorities reportedly found marijuana and multiple guns. Two of the guns had switches, making them fully automatic weapons.

Body camera footage captured the moment when officers discovered the switches.

An officer can be heard saying in the video saying, “Oh my goodness. A switch?”

Officials seized 3.75 grams of marijuana, a Glock 23C 40 with switch, a P80 9mm with switch, Springfield XD 40 and a CZ Scorpion EVO 3 S1.

Ta’vorris Williams, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce, two counts of possession of a machine gun and a warrant for false imprisonment.

Darnell Ellison, 21, was arrested for two counts of possession of a machine gun.

Jonathan Dolly, 20, was arrested for false representation to police and a warrant for a probation violation.

The trio was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

