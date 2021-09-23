'Oh no, these are gunshots': Witnesses describe fleeing deadly shooting at Tennessee Kroger store

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Cheryl Pagliaro traveled from Saulsbury, Tennessee, to shop at a Kroger in Collierville. It's a long drive, but the store carries a product she wanted that's hard to find.

Pagliaro was gathering groceries when she heard a balloon go "pop." When she heard a second "pop," she knew something was wrong.

“The next thing we all heard was, ‘What the hell,’" Pagliaro recalled at the scene of a deadly grocery store shooting Thursday afternoon.

Then "pop" again, at least 12 more times in rapid succession. Pagliaro was running.

"Active shooter! Active shooter!" Pagliaro shouted to people along her path to a nearby gym. She could hear a person getting closer.

Dispatchers received the call of an active shooter situation at the Kroger at about 1:30 p.m. Pagliaro's trip to Kroger made her part of "the most horrific event that’s occurred in Collierville history," a descriptor Lane told reporters around 3:10 p.m.

By Thursday afternoon, a gunman killed at least one person and injured 12 others in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store here, police said. Authorities confirm the shooter also died, likely from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The event binds Pagliaro with a decades-long Kroger cashier, people at the edge of crime scene tape anxious to make contact with their loved ones, and the gunshot victims themselves.

A cashier of three decades ran with a group to the back. Two were shot

Brignetta Dickerson has been working at Kroger for more than 30 years. Stationed at register 17 in the middle of the store, she also thought she heard balloons popping.

"Oh no, these are gunshots," Dickerson thought.

"I got out of there," Dickerson told Commercial Appeal news partner WMC Action News. "Whoever was in front of me, I grabbed them and took off."

She went to the employee break room, near the meat department, but realized the shooter may come in and start shooting.

So she, three employees and three customers, went together to another area in the back of the Kroger, Dickerson explained, tracing the pathway through the store in the air. In the back was an opening at the receiving department for deliveries.

"That's the only safe haven we got," Dickerson said.

The shooter, who appeared to be a man, she said, had followed them, and started shooting. Soon after, the police arrived.

"I've been through everything," Dickerson said Thursday afternoon. "This right here took the cake."

'I still don't know where she is': People anxious to hear from loved ones

Sarah McDowell's mother works in the meat department at Kroger. The 26-year-old stood near the crime scene tape Thursday afternoon and looked worried.

“I heard that there was an active shooter and my mom works here," she explained. "It’s been an hour and a half and I still don’t know where she is.”

McDowell's mom wasn't answering her cell phone.

“My mom is really kind," she said. "Everybody that works with her loves her. She’s like a mom to everyone.”

Tamika Johnson, 38, was looking for updates about her 69-year-old aunt. Johnson's mom told her the woman works in the deli department.

“I’m out here today to check on my aunt," Johnson said, "to make sure she was not in the store at the time of the shooting.”

Johnson said relatives had not been able to reach her aunt and her mother was calling Regional One to see if she had been brought there. She described her aunt as the first lady, or pastor’s wife, at a Church of God in Christ , who organizes holiday food donations for needy families.

“She’s dedicated to the community," Johnson said. "She loves people.”

The shooting, Johnson added, is a reminder of the unpredictability of life.

“I know nobody at this Kroger thought that this would be this day right here, that your life flash before your eyes," Johnson said. "So I can only imagine how these folks are traumatized right now.”

A husband and wife reunite

Laura Tubbs, 34, got a text from her husband Thursday afternoon. She's a preschool teacher, and he's a pharmacy manager at Kroger.

"I'm OK," he texted her around 1:41 p.m.

Tubbs wasn't sure why he would say that. She didn't reply. Then someone alerted her to the news of the shooting at the Kroger where her husband works.

Her husband sent the text about 11 minutes after police received the call about the shooting. He'd got the pharmacy employees out, he told his wife by phone, and he was in disbelief when he heard the shots.

Three hours later, Tubbs was still waiting for him in the parking lot, standing up on tiptoe to see better.

“You don’t expect these kinds of things to happen in Collierville,” Tubbs said of the Memphis suburb. “I’m so thankful to God that he is OK."

Tubbs' husband was walking to her from ATC Fitness nearby. It seemed to take a long time.

“There he is,” she said.

Her husband, dressed in blue scrubs and sunglasses, crossed the street and walked up to her. They hugged for several seconds.

Tubbs husband said he couldn’t talk about what had happened.

“Sorry man," he said. "I’m not allowed to say anything.”

Follow Laura Testino, Micaela A. Watts, and Daniel Connolly on Twitter @LDTestino, @megawatts2000 and @DanielConnolly.

