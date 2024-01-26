Oh no! Six Ohio cities make Orkin's list of worst places in U.S. for bed bug infestations

Sometimes there are ranking lists that you just don't want to be on.

This is one of those instances.

Orkin has released its annual ranking of worst cities for bed bugs and six Ohio cities are among the top 50.

The list is compiled by Orkin by looking at the number of treatments − both residential and commercial − that the company performs in metro areas of the country between Dec. 1, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2023.

What Ohio cities made Orkin's list of worst for bed bugs?

Chicago was the worst in the country for bed bugs followed by New York and Philadelphia.

This is the fourth year in a row that those cities have cemented their respective places on the top 3.

Six Ohio cities made the rankings.

The Cleveland-Akron market was ranked No. 4 with Columbus at No. 11.

Cincinnati came in at No. 12, Youngstown was No. 20, Toledo was No. 32 and Dayton No. 33.

What U.S. cities have the most bed bugs?

Chicago New York Philadelphia Cleveland-Akron Los Angeles Detroit Washington, D.C. (+2) Indianapolis (-1) Charlotte (+5) Champaign, Illinois (+1) Columbus (-1) Cincinnati (+1) Atlanta (+3) Grand Rapids, Michigan (-2) Denver Baltimore (-8) Richmond, Virginia (+9) Greensboro, North Carolina (+25) St. Louis (+6) Youngstown (+7) Pittsburgh (-3) Dallas-Ft. Worth (-5) Flint, Michigan (-2) Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (-4) Milwaukee (+15) Charleston, West Virginia (-7) Greenville, South Carolina (-3) Norfolk, Virginia (-5) Davenport, Iowa (+8) Nashville (+3) Tampa, Florida (+10) Toledo (+6) Dayton (+1) Knoxville, Tennessee (-4) Las Vegas (new to list) Omaha, Nebraska (-4) South Bend, Indiana (-9) Houston (+6) Cedar Rapids, Michigan (-8) Ft. Wayne, Indiana (-5) San Francisco (-19) Buffalo, New York (-13) Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (-7) Seattle (-5) Miami Orlando (+1) Minneapolis (new to list) Oklahoma City (new to list) Louisville Lexington (-4)

How to identify a bed bug?

Orkin says bed bugs are typically about 3/16 inch long, red to dark brown in color. They are typically nocturnal insects that feed off your blood while you are sleeping.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As travel plans ramp up, it’s important that Americans know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control,” said Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist, in a statement. “While bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, they are excellent at hiding.”

Female bed bugs can deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay 200 to 500 eggs in their lifetime. They can survive for several months while waiting for their next meal.

They can travel on clothes and also on luggage.

“Second-hand items such as clothing and furniture are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing pests an opportunity to hitch a ride home with new consumers,” Hottel said. “Examining any new items before they enter your home will help to catch a bed bug infestation sooner, rather than later.”

How do I prevent bed bugs in my house?

Orkin says homeowners need to be vigilant when it comes to bed bugs.

Here are some suggestions:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check the places where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress tags and seams, and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames. Inspect when you move in, after a trip, when a service worker visits or after guests stay overnight.

Decrease clutter around your home to make it easier to spot bed bugs on your own or during professional inspections.

Examine all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home.

How to look for bed bugs while traveling

Orkin said the traditional traveling season is approaching and folks should be cautious when staying at a motel or hotel.

They suggest:

S urvey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Be on the lookout for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards.

L ift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

E levate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest places are in the bathroom or on counters.

E xamine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Always store luggage away from the bed.

Place all dryer-safe clothing from your luggage in the dryer for at least 30-45 minutes at the highest setting after you return home.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Six Ohio cities make Orkin's list of worst places for bed bugs