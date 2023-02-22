Does the thought of public speaking bring anxiety to you? Would you rather apply for another job or position than to take a role that requires you to present or lead meetings? Then Toastmasters is for you.

It takes a morning person to meet every week at 7 a.m. for a meeting and the Gastonia Toastmasters have found those individuals for almost 25 years. Even if they are not a morning person, they want to improve their leadership, communication and public speaking skills which is what brings them to the Warlick YMCA each week.

Kevin Spalding, a Distinguished Toastmaster and semi-finalist for the world championship of public speaking in 2005 will be speaking at the Gastonia Toastmaster meeting 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Warlick YMCA.

The Gastonia Toastmasters wants to assist individuals and businesses with their development in these areas in 2023. They want to help people start off the new year on the right foot by improving these much needed skills in today's workplace. Individuals whose job require conducting meetings, presenting business reports and making marketing and sales presentations can benefit from what Toastmasters has to offer.

An open house will be scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Warlick YMCA 2221 Robinwood Road, Gastonia. At this meeting participants will learn how Toastmasters is structured and can see how the group will benefit them with their self-development.

To sign up to attend or for more information on the Gastonia Toastmaster group you can visit their website at 5743.toastmastersclub.org or contact their Vice President of Membership Emily LaSalle at 704-609-3890.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: 'Oh no! I have to give a speech!'