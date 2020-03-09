MOSCOW—Americans can be forgiven if they are sick of hearing about Ukraine and corruption in connection with Donald Trump and Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The long road to President Trump’s impeachment in the House of Representatives and the quick business of acquittal in the Senate left people in the United States drained and desperate to turn the page.

But now it looks like Ukraine is about to open that book again. In the foreground, a lot of broken promises by the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the background, Russian President Vladimir Putin. How much of a role Trump operatives are playing in the picture is unclear.

Last week, Zelensky shook up his cabinet. He fired several ministers pursuing anti-corruption reforms and axed the prosecutor general, Ruslan Ryaboshapka, who had managed to win the respect of clean government activists in Kyiv.

Ryaboshapka was seen to be doing his level best to avoid pressure from Trump and his personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, to investigate Hunter Biden’s relationship with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where he held a lucrative position on the board.

Zelensky and his aides had also seemed reluctant to pursue such an agenda, which has a great deal more to do with partisan American politics than it does with rooting out Ukrainian corruption. But Zelensky said the fired ministers were underperforming.

Long-time Ukraine watchers saw something more ominous: a pivot away from attempts at sustainable reform, and one toward the presidential elections in the United States.

In the infamous phone call between Trump and Zelensky last July, you’ll recall, Trump asked Zelensky for “a favor”: to investigate the natural gas company Burisma Holdings, Hunter Biden’s former employer, and the Bidens. This at a time when Trump was withholding vital military aid from Ukraine.

Zelensky told Trump in July he would soon appoint a prosecutor who would look into it the Bidens and who would be “100 percent my person, my candidate.” Zelensky assured Trump that this loyal prosecutor “will take care of that, will work on the investigation of the case.” And just as Zelensky promised, Ryaboshapka did look at the facts, but he always chose his words carefully: instead of “investigating” Burisma, he said he intended to “audit” the case.

Apparently that wasn’t enough. In a farewell speech to Ukraine’s parliament, the Rada, Ryaboshapla warned of the return of pro-Russian politicians to Ukrainian politics, some of the very same who were pushed out of the country by a pro-European revolution six years ago, ending decades of corrupt dominance of the country’s economic and political life.

“They want to return and live the same way they had lived for 28 years,” said Ryaboshapla, “that is why I am standing here.” The decision to fire him was based on “bald-face lies,” he said. He had refused to bow to the wishes of Zelensky or members of his “Servant of the People” party that he pursue politicized cases, he said. “I have never been anybody’s servant. I have been—I remain—independent. Nobody can influence an independent prosecutor. He can only be fired.”

“Zelensky and his team are in the process of eliminating everyone who is independent in the cabinet and in the supervisory boards,” says Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. “Prosecutor Ryaboshapka was too independent and too committed to playing by the rules,” she told The Daily Beast. “It’s entirely possible that they need someone in the General Prosecutor’s seat who will comply with a bogus investigation of Burisma.”

Currently there are many politicians in Kyiv pushing for Ukraine to fulfill Trump’s “favor.”

Oleg Voloshin is a member of the For Life party. Its chairman is Victor Medvechuk, a close Putin friend and associate. is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close friend and associate. On Thursday he condemned Ryaboshapka and all his supporters while pushing the Kremlin line that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the U.S. presidential elections of 2016. Voloshin told the Rada that the outgoing prosecutor and others are “are very much terrified of the investigation of Ukraine’s interference in 2016 American presidential elections and of the objective investigation against Burisma.”